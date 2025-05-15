Nigeria: Ronik College Celebrates Akolo's Performance At MTN Champs Competition

The sports community of Ronik Comprehensive College, Ejigbo, Lagos, recently rolled out the drums to celebrate Emmanuel Akolo, a 15-year-old SS 1 student of the school, who is increasingly establishing himself as a future athletics star.

Akolo won silver and bronze medals in the 100- and 200-meter race at the recently concluded four-day MTN Champs Season 3 Inter-continental Relays.

The feat qualified him for the "Team MVP" of the MTN Champs grand final in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The qualifying event in Lagos attracted over 3,000 athletes from more than 455 schools. They competed in different sports categories. Representatives of Ronik Comprehensive College, Team Ronik, participated in five events across two categories.

Representatives of Ronik at the event which held at the Yaba College of Technology and University of Lagos sports complex included: Jonathan Abel 100m, and 200m (U-14) boys; Chinonso Mbadugha 100m, 200m, and long jump (U-14) girls; Brian Anyanralu 100m, 200m, and long jump (U-17) boys; Elliot Obi 100m and 200m (U-17) boys.

Others were: Ronald Onyeka 100m, 200m, and long jump (U-17) boys; Faeq Oluokun 100m, 200m, and long jump (U-17) boys; Emmanuel Akolo 100m and 200m (U-17) boys; Ifunanya Adigwe 100m, 200m, and long jump (U-17) girls; Sarah Opara 100m and 200m (U-17) girls; and Chizzy Ukachukwu 200m and 400m (U-17).

The Vice Chairman of the Board of Ronik Group of Schools, Dr. Adebola Olubanjo, stated that apart from the school's reputation as a top educational institution with visible excellence in academic performance, there is a foray into sports development.

He expressed satisfaction with the increasing success of Team Ronik and promised to keep encouraging the students to take on the world through sports.

"The school's plan is to catch talented youngsters early and nurture them to stardom," he said.

Asked if the school will sustain the would be challenges of sports development, an elated Olubanjo said, "The sports faculty is already yielding progressive dividends with the discovery of Emmanuel Akolo, who excelled at the recently concluded MTN Champs Season 3 Inter-continental Relays in Lagos."

He disclosed that Akolo clocked 11.31s at the 100 metres race. He was second to Ebimetan Tunmise, who emerged the winner at 11.24s.

With a vision to nurture young minds to become future leaders in all areas of human endeavors, Olubanjo pledged that Ronik Group of Schools will keep innovating, equipping and encouraging the attainment of excellence in sports by the students.