Nigeria: LASG - Nigeria With 22m Housing Deficit ·delivers 9,970 Units

Six Years — Segun James

The Lagos State Government has revealed that Nigeria has a deficit of over 22 million housing units nationwide, with the state accounting for the majority.

As part of efforts to stem this, the state government has delivered over 9,970 home units in the last six years and is on the drive to deliver 14, 022 affordable home units to residents by 2027.

The State Commissioner for the Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this yesterday at the on-going ministerial press briefing, marking the second year of second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the Sanwo-Olu administration, as part of its strategic policy on housing has developed a sustainable economic, social, institutional and technical solutions to increasing the housing stock by targeting the low-income strata and changing the narratives positively.

Akinderu-Fatai said: "In specific terms, Lagos State Government under Sanwo-Olu has implemented a range of laudable initiatives aimed at tackling the affordable housing challenge in Lagos State.

"The multi-front strategy approach allows the State government to provide budgetary allocation for the construction of housing units targeted to addressing the accommodation needs of the low-income segment across the state.

"The state also provided conducive business environment for real estate developers through the promotion of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in affordable housing delivery.

"The partners are encouraged with streamlined approval processes, tax incentives, consideration of innovative financing models for both the supply and demand sector of affordable housing, implementation of supportive policies and regulations to further strengthen the drive for the provision of affordable housing for low and medium class segment in Lagos State amongst others.

"These strategies have proven over time that continual and consistent increase in low-income homes improves affordability.

"Over the years in Lagos State, the stock of decent homes has increased, quality of life has been enhanced, employment opportunities have been generated and the economy has been greatly revitalized.

On the provision of Aggie housing units, the commissioner continued, "The administration in June 2024 delivered and commissioned the Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate (Cluster 1) comprising of 270 units of two-bedroom apartments.

"This increased the number of housing estates so far delivered across the 5 (five) administrative divisions of Lagos State by Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu's administration to 21 since 2019.

"The effort of the ministry in providing affordable homes through direct budgetary funding has yielded 3,994 units of one, two and three-bedroom homes while Public Private Partnership (PPP) across the housing sector provided additional 5,976 homes for allottees.

"Therefore, this administration has increased the state housing stock with a total of 9,970 home units in the last six years.

"The ministry commenced the construction of the LAGOSHOMS Ibeshe Phase 2 in Ikorodu Division in addition to the 20 other ongoing housing schemes under budgetary allocation and public private partnership.

"Currently, the ministry has 5 ongoing housing schemes, which are; Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Scheme (Cluster II and III) with a total of 576 units in Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) is undergoing construction with projections for completion in 1st Quarter of 2026.

"LagosHOMS Sangotedo Phase 2, located in Eti-Osa East LCDA consists of 528 housing units and is projected to be completed by the 3rd quarter of Year 2025."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: "Epe Housing Scheme, Itamarun in Epe Local Government is also projected to produce 112 housing units by the 4th quarter of Year 2025. LagosHOMS Ajara in Badagry Local Government has 420 home units with a projected date of completion.

"Lagos State Government strives to complete all the above-mentioned project before the end of the year 2025.

"At completion, the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu would have delivered a total of 14,022 home units to Lagosians."

In her comment, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Agency, LASRERA, Barr. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, explained that the government is working with all stakeholders to review the Tenancy Law, noting the law would have to incorporate the present realties.

Citing example, she said, "Real Estate agents are not to charge more than 20 percent and even the legal duty should not be more than 10 percent. We need to make life easier for Lagosians."