Nigeria: Adeyemi Gives Real Reason Why He Dumped Nigeria for Germany

Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, has revealed the reason behind his decision to represent Germany over Nigeria at international level.

Born in Munich to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, Adeyemi was eligible to play for the Super Eagles but chose to pledge allegiance to Germany.

Despite rooted in the Nigerian culture, his choice to play for the Germans has continued to raise questions among the Nigerian football community, even at home by his father.

"It's a difficult question. I have to answer this to my father a lot of times," Adeyemi told Oma Sports. "It's just like this, I have offers from Germany (Football Association), I had a good feeling there. And, at the end, I had to play for Germany. This is how easy it is."

The 23-year-old, who rose to prominence with Red Bull Salzburg before sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund, made his senior debut for Germany in 2021. Since then, he's been regarded as one of the most promising young talents in German football.

Despite choosing Germany, Adeyemi has often spoken fondly of his Nigerian heritage -- especially when it comes to food. In a viral moment following a Champions League match against Chelsea in 2023, the pacey winger credited part of his speed to a beloved Nigerian delicacy.

"I eat a lot of African food, but I have good genetics from my dad," Adeyemi said to CBS. "It's called fufu from Nigeria and also very good."

Although Adeyemi not playing for another Nigeria is another growing competition the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) faces with another European country's FA.

However, the Nigerian football body has managed to convince several dual-eligible players like Ademola Lookman, Joe Aribo, and Calvin Bassey to wear the green and white.