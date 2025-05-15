Nigeria: IGP Open Contenders Invitational Classic'll Prepare Players Ahead of NSF, Says Peters

Tournament Director, IGP Open Contenders Invitational Classics, Oluwaseun Peters, yesterday said that the event was put together to help players prepare ahead of the coming National Sports Festival, NSF.

Peters said the three-day competition served off yesterday and will draw curtains on May 15 with no fewer than 28 players competing for honours.

"This is a well-timed event where the players would seize the opportunity to fine tune their preparations ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival to hold in Ogun State.

"So far so good we have seen classic competitive matchups amongst players and they are not relenting on their efforts to showcase their qualities.

"The matches so far have been very entertaining and and high tempo games recorded so far.

"It has also served well for young players to seize the moment to also prove their qualities while the professionals have done well to consolidate their superiority.

"We are proud of what we have seen so far and we just look forward to another wonderful moment in squash competition," Peters said.

Similarly, C.S.P Charity Enebeli, the Police Sports Chairman said that she was happy with the level of competition so far.

"We have put the tournament together because we want to contribute to the development of squash among our youths.

"We look forward to an exciting tournament where every player gives their best," Enebeli said.

Some of the participants said the competition is coming at a good time for them as they plan to go all the way to win their games and prepare mentally for the festivals.

Abdulrahman Ahmed ranked number 13 said he is looking forward to a great you event where he can perfect his strategy and win the men's singles.

"I want to win the men singles so as to take that winning mentality to the festivals," Ahmed said.

Similarly, Jadesola Olatunji said that she is excited to be in the competition and looking forward to doing well and reaching the women's singles final.

"I have seen a lot of tough opposition, but I am not disturbed about that. I am just focused on my games and looking forward to doing well at the end," Olatunji said.

Meanwhile, in some of the games played in day one action, Asade Samson beat Samuel Nduka-Uba, 11-7, 10-12, and 11-7(2-1) to pick his first win of the day.

Usman Musa edge pass Balogun Abubakar, 10-12, 11-7 and 11-8(2-1) to book is first win in the competition while Dele Prat beat Farooq Suleiman, 11-6, 13-11(2-0).

Dominion Utake held his ground against Yusuf Quadri recording a 11-6, 11-9 and 5-11(2-1) victory, as Lanre Abdulrahman saw off Ayomide Oladipo (2-0), while Ayomide Oladipupo walloped Usman Musa, 11-0, 11-0(2-0).