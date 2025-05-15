Gambia: Speaker Challenges Lawmakers to Promote Transparency, Uphold Good Governance

The Speaker of The Gambia's National Assembly, Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has issued a strong call to lawmakers to embrace transparency and uphold the principles of good governance as they begin deliberations on matters of significant national interest. The appeal was made during the opening of the first extraordinary session of the 2025 Legislative Year held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

This special session of the Assembly was summoned in accordance with Section 98 (1)(a) and (2) of the 1997 Constitution, alongside Section 11 (3)(c) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly. The move followed a formal request made on May 8, 2025, by more than a quarter of the Members of the Assembly, prompting the Speaker to convene the sitting within the constitutionally mandated seven-day period.

Addressing the Assembly, Speaker Jatta emphasized the critical nature of the motion under discussion--namely, the establishment of a special select committee to probe into the sale and disposal of assets previously linked to former President Yahya AJJ Jammeh. The committee is also tasked with investigating the financial activities of public enterprises, bodies, and government offices involved in dealings related to the former head of state.

"This motion is brought against the backdrop of widespread public concern regarding the handling, management, and disposal of assets linked to a head of state," Speaker Jatta told lawmakers. "As representatives of the people and custodians of democratic accountability, it is incumbent upon this Assembly to act in a manner that promotes transparency, upholds good governance, and ensures that due process is followed in all matters of public interest."

The assets in question were identified by the Janneh Commission, a Commission of Inquiry established in 2017 to investigate the financial dealings and asset acquisitions of former President Jammeh and his close associates during his 22-year rule. Although the commission's findings led to the seizure and disposal of some assets, public skepticism has grown over the years about the transparency of these transactions and the fate of the proceeds.

Speaker Jatta noted that the establishment of a special select committee falls well within the Assembly's oversight powers and is aligned with public demands for accountability and justice. The committee, once constituted, is expected to examine the procedures followed in the sale and disposal of the assets and determine whether those procedures adhered to established legal and administrative processes.

"This initiative is not only consistent with our legitimate oversight mandate," Jatta said, "but it is also in line with the expectations of the Gambian people who demand accountability and integrity in the management of public affairs."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further stated that the outcome of the committee's work could lead to recommendations that would inform future parliamentary action and administrative reforms. Jatta urged Members of the National Assembly to approach the motion with the seriousness it deserves, warning that how they handle the issue could influence public trust in national institutions.

"We have a collective duty to ensure that justice is not only done but is seen to be done," he said. "This is an opportunity to send a clear message that the legislature remains committed to defending the interests of the people and holding those in power accountable."

The Speaker's remarks come at a time when The Gambia continues to grapple with the legacy of former President Jammeh's rule, particularly concerning the use and management of public resources. While some assets have been sold and others retained by the state, the lack of comprehensive public reporting has sparked criticism from civil society organizations, victims' groups, and members of the public who see the matter as a test of the government's commitment to transitional justice and institutional reform.

The extraordinary session is expected to last several days, during which lawmakers will debate the proposed composition, scope, and mandate of the special committee. The Speaker has encouraged all members to engage constructively and prioritize national interest over partisan considerations.

"Let us be reminded that we are servants of the people," Jatta concluded. "In all we do, we must remain guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law."