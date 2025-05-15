Nigeria: Lekki Corridor - Lagos Attracts $200m Investment From Abu Dhabi

As the State's investment profile continues to rise, Lagos State Government said it has attracted over $200 million in partnership deal with the Abu Dhabi Ports aimed at developing critical infrastructure and logistics within the Lekki corridor.

The investment is also aimed at boosting ICT innovation and healthcare facilities.

The State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said this during the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the 2nd year in office of the second term of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Alausa, Ikeja.

The State government recently held a roundtable investment forum as part of measures to boost its economy.

The Commissioner revealed that, "As a result of the Lagos Investment Roundtable, numerous Expressions of Interest from local and foreign investors are under active discussion.

"One of the major outcomes is the partnership with the Lagos State Government, through the ministry, successfully concluded a $200 million partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports aimed at developing critical infrastructure and logistics within the Lekki corridor, boosting ICT innovation, healthcare facilities and port."

She added, "The ministry strengthened ties with international institutions and governments

"A notable milestone was the Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), positioning Lagos as a gateway for trade and investment among 56 Commonwealth nations.

"Beyond Lekki, the State government pushed forward on developing industrial infrastructure in the State. In Ikorodu, construction progressed on a new Small-Scale Industrial Estate at Gberigbe, intended to host 44 units of light manufacturing and agro-processing businesses will be delivered in the third quarter of the year.

"Similarly, plans have been drawn to revamp older industrial estates in Ikeja, Ilupeju, Oshodi-Isolo and Amuwo-Odofin."

While commenting on erring supermarkets over the sale of expired products in the State, the Commissioner disclosed that not less than 35 supermarkets had been sanctioned.

Ambrose-Medebem stated, "I said earlier Lagos State is a thriving State, supermarkets are springing up frequently.

"Thus far, over 35 supermarkets have been sanctioned and made to pay a fine for selling expired products. We have sealed a number of them, and some of them have been taken to court.

"In addition, we are being proactive by educating consumers as well to continue to report when such cases occur and to be whistleblowers."