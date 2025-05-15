Nigeria: Blue Economy - Oyetola Calls for Immediate Implementation of Newly Approved National Policy

Abuja — ·Signs performance bond with heads of agencies

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, called for the immediate implementation and acceleration of the newly approved National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Oyetola, while reaffirming his unwavering commitment and growth of the sector, called

on top management of the Ministry and its agencies to recommit themselves to effective leadership, inter-agency collaboration and measurable performance outcomes.

The Minister, who signed performance bond with agencies of the Ministry, noted that the sector has been placed at the forefront of the federal government's economic growth agenda under the 'Renewed Hope' framework, adding that it was incumbent on the Ministry's leadership to drive the vision with urgency and discipline.

Speaking in Abuja at the opening of the 2025 Sectoral Retreat for senior officials of the Ministry and its agencies, he described the gathering as a defining moment for reflection, realignment, and purposeful engagement.

Oyetola, said the retreat was beyond administrative formality, representing instead a crucial opportunity to evaluate the sector's direction and to reposition it for impactful delivery in line with national expectations.

While highlighting recent milestones, including ongoing efforts to modernise port infrastructure, implementation of the National Single Window platform, improvements in port efficiency, and others, he described the recent approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council as a foundational achievement that sets the strategic framework for long-term sectoral transformation.

According to him, "With implementation now the focus, the leadership across the Ministry and its agencies must fully internalise the policy's strategic priorities and translate them into actionable programmes."

He, therefore, called for disciplined execution anchored on improved coordination, technology adoption, transparency, environmental stewardship, and institutional accountability.

This was even as he urged all agencies to treat the Performance Bond signed during the retreat not just as symbolic gestures, but as serious commitments to deliver concrete, time-bound outcomes that enhance the sector's contribution to GDP, expand job creation, increase port throughput, and improve regulatory compliance and revenue mobilisation.

In his opening remarks at the retreat, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, echoed the Minister's call for decisive action.

He noted that the Ministry stands at a pivotal juncture in the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, stating, "under the visionary leadership of the Minister Adegboyega Oyetola, the Ministry has achieved commendable progress, with the approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy marking a significant milestone."

Oloruntola stressed, however, that the priority now must be the translation of the policy into real, measurable outcomes.