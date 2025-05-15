Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Launches 28-Kilometer Kakata-Harbel Road Project

14 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Degleh

Kakata, Margibi County — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has officially launched a major road rehabilitation initiative, targeting a 28-kilometer stretch from Kakata through the Firestone 26 Gate to Harbel. The groundbreaking ceremony drew applause and excitement from stakeholders, including AML officials, contractors, and local residents.

Speaking at the event, AML's General Manager for Mines, Jallah Selmah, described the road project as a goodwill gesture to the host community.

"This project is our way of giving back to the community that has supported our operations," Selmah said. "Once completed, the road will be accessible throughout both the rainy and dry seasons."

Selmah explained that the two-month rehabilitation will include replacing damaged culverts and opening drainage systems to prevent flooding and erosion--issues that have made the road nearly impassable during rainy seasons.

Marcus Wleh, AML's head of sustainability and external relations, disclosed that the project is funded with more than $500,000 from the company's community development fund.

Wleh commended the local community for its patience and consistent engagement, particularly through Margibi District 3 Representative Ellen Attoh, who has served as a liaison between the company and residents.

"This road is critical not only for our logistics but also for residents," Wleh said. "We are proud to play a part in improving infrastructure in Margibi."

The project is a joint initiative with Firestone Liberia. Justice Clarke, Firestone's public affairs superintendent, reaffirmed the company's support through its Plant Protection Department to ensure safety compliance during construction.

"Firestone views this initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to community development and road safety," Clarke said.

The Frebenja Group of Companies, a Liberian-owned firm, is implementing the project. Its CEO, Fred Kennedy, expressed gratitude to AML for selecting the company through a competitive bidding process.

"We are committed to meeting technical specifications and delivering quality results on time in line with ArcelorMittal's standards," Kennedy said.

Felecia Parker, speaking on behalf of community leaders, thanked ArcelorMittal for addressing what she called a longstanding transportation nightmare.

"This road has been a challenge for years," Parker said. "We are grateful to ArcelorMittal for recognizing its importance and taking action."

The road project is expected to ease transportation for thousands of residents and improve the movement of goods and services across the region.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.