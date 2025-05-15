Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Launches 28-Kilometer Kakata-Harbel Road Project

Kakata, Margibi County — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has officially launched a major road rehabilitation initiative, targeting a 28-kilometer stretch from Kakata through the Firestone 26 Gate to Harbel. The groundbreaking ceremony drew applause and excitement from stakeholders, including AML officials, contractors, and local residents.

Speaking at the event, AML's General Manager for Mines, Jallah Selmah, described the road project as a goodwill gesture to the host community.

"This project is our way of giving back to the community that has supported our operations," Selmah said. "Once completed, the road will be accessible throughout both the rainy and dry seasons."

Selmah explained that the two-month rehabilitation will include replacing damaged culverts and opening drainage systems to prevent flooding and erosion--issues that have made the road nearly impassable during rainy seasons.

Marcus Wleh, AML's head of sustainability and external relations, disclosed that the project is funded with more than $500,000 from the company's community development fund.

Wleh commended the local community for its patience and consistent engagement, particularly through Margibi District 3 Representative Ellen Attoh, who has served as a liaison between the company and residents.

"This road is critical not only for our logistics but also for residents," Wleh said. "We are proud to play a part in improving infrastructure in Margibi."

The project is a joint initiative with Firestone Liberia. Justice Clarke, Firestone's public affairs superintendent, reaffirmed the company's support through its Plant Protection Department to ensure safety compliance during construction.

"Firestone views this initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to community development and road safety," Clarke said.

The Frebenja Group of Companies, a Liberian-owned firm, is implementing the project. Its CEO, Fred Kennedy, expressed gratitude to AML for selecting the company through a competitive bidding process.

"We are committed to meeting technical specifications and delivering quality results on time in line with ArcelorMittal's standards," Kennedy said.

Felecia Parker, speaking on behalf of community leaders, thanked ArcelorMittal for addressing what she called a longstanding transportation nightmare.

"This road has been a challenge for years," Parker said. "We are grateful to ArcelorMittal for recognizing its importance and taking action."

The road project is expected to ease transportation for thousands of residents and improve the movement of goods and services across the region.