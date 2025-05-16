Gambia: Majority Leader Tables Motion to Establish Committee to Probe Into Jammeh's Assets

The Majority Leader of the Gambia's National Assembly and Member for Kantora District in the Upper River Region, Hon. Billay G. Tunkara, has tabled a motion seeking the establishment of a special select committee to investigate the sale and handling of assets belonging to former president Yahya AJJ Jammeh.

The motion, tabled yesterday, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, during an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, follows widespread public outcry and demands, particularly from the group 'Gambians Against Looted Assets' (GALA), which organised street protests calling for the release of a list of these assets. Hon. Tunkara presented the motion in accordance with Section 109 (2) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia and Order 95 (5) of the National Assembly's Standing Orders. He emphasised that the purpose of the motion is to address matters of public significance, ensure public accountability, and uphold the rule of law.

"The Assembly should resolve to mandate the Committee conduct a full, impartial and independent inquiry, and to report its findings and recommendations to this Assembly within a period not exceeding one hundred and twenty (120) days, from the date of its first sitting," he said.

The motion, he added, aims to ensure that the Assembly empowers the Committee by summoning any person, institution, or entity it deems necessary to assist in the discharge of its mandate.

"The Committee shall consist of seven National Assembly Members. Two members shall reflect a political balance and gender inclusivity as far as practicable. Three members shall be nominated by the Committee of Selection in accordance with Order 96 (1) (c) of the National Assembly's Standing Orders," Hon Tunkara said.

Hon. Tunkara stated that the Committee shall begin its work within seven days of its establishment. The Committee will be required to submit its final report to the National Assembly no later than one hundred and twenty days after its first meeting, unless an extension is granted by a resolution to extend the Committee's mandate.

Hon. Tunkara indicated that the committee will comprise seven members from the National Assembly. The membership is intended to reflect a balance of political representation and gender inclusivity to the greatest extent possible. Members will be nominated by the Committee of Selection, in accordance with the provisions set forth in Order 96 (1) (c) of the National Assembly Standing Orders.

Hon. Tunkara stated that the Clerk shall assign qualified personnel from the National Assembly Service to assist the Committee, with the Legal Affairs Department leading the investigation and fact-finding efforts.

"I move that this august Assembly consider and approve the Establishment of a Special Select Committee to inquire into the sale and disposal of the assets identified by the Commission of Inquiry into the financial activities of public bodies, enterprises and offices, as regards their dealings with former President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh and connected matters hereinafter referred to as 'the Commission," Hon. Tunkara told his colleagues.

He outlined the 'Terms of Reference' (TOR) of the said special select committee as follows:

A.) Inquire into the list of assets identified by the Commission and determine which assets were sold, transferred, or otherwise disposed of;

B.) Investigate the legal and administrative processes used in the disposal of the said assets, including the authority under which they were sold;

C.) Assess whether all actions taken were in accordance with the laws of The Gambia, particularly the laws and policies relating to procurement, anti-corruption, and public finance;

D.) Examine the valuation, pricing and procurement methods used to determine asset values and identify discrepancies or undervaluation;

E.) Investigate whether the valuation and sale were transparent, competitive and in the public interest;

F.) Identify and profile purchasers of the assets, including individuals and corporate entities, and assess whether proper procedures were followed and determine whether any conflicts of interest, abuse of office or procedural irregularities occurred;

G.) Evaluate the management and accounting of proceeds generated from the asset disposals and determine whether such funds were properly deposited in public accounts, including the national treasury and any special account;

H.) Wherever discrepancies of a criminal or fraudulent nature are discovered during the inquiry, immediately cause a report of those findings to be submitted to the Inspector General of Police for further necessary action; and

I.) Recommend appropriate remedial and preventive measures, including legal or administrative redress, reforms in policy and law, as well as appropriate institutional reform.