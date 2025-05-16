Mali: Is Mali's Democracy At Risk Under Military Rule?

Mali's military junta has banned all political parties, silenced dissent, and delayed elections. As repression deepens, analysts warn that the country's democratic future hangs in the balance.

Mali's military government shut down all political parties and political organizations on Tuesday — a move that followed an increasing number of pro-democracy activists being kidnapped from the streets of the capital, Bamako.

It also came days after a pro-democracy rally was held, with protesters demanding multi-party elections.

The decree dissolving political parties, signed by Mali's transitional president Assimi Goita, cited "reasons of public order" and covered all "associations of a political character," according to Malian state media.

"It is forbidden for members of dissolved political parties and political organizations to hold any meetings," the decree stated.

Historic setback for democracy

"The events in Mali in the last few days are a dramatic setback for democracy," said Paul Melly, an analyst and consulting fellow at the London-based international affairs think tank, Chatham House.

Mali is a country "that has gigantic significance" because of the protest and the democracy coup of the early 1990s, Melly told DW, adding that it "has a long, proud history of an elected government although interrupted sometimes by military coups."

"But for the moment, clearly, normal democracy, elected politics and free expression of opinion have been shut down," the analyst said.

Melly noted that it was too early to determine "whether it will be just for a short period or whether political pressures internally or eventually bigger events taking a longer view will bring about a change."

"It seems unlikely that over a long term Malians will accept a complete shutdown on democratic expression," he said.

Malian lawyer Toumany Oumar Diallo suggested that the dissolution of political parties in Mali leaves no room for legal ambiguity. Without a renewed legal framework, any form of organized political expression becomes de facto illegal, he said.

Elections postponed, protesters vanish

Mali has been under military rule since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021 led by Goita. The leader assured Malians that elections would be held, however a vote planned for February 2024 was delayed for "technical reasons."

The elections were meant to be held on February 4, 2024, with a second round two weeks later. No new timeline was provided.

In April, ministers of the transitional government recommended extending Goita's presidency until 2030 — equivalent to a five-year extension of his term.

Many ordinary Malians had promised to return to the streets if the regime held on to power indefinitely. Several pro-democracy activists have since gone missing, sparking fears of a wider repression of dissent.

In a statement last week, Human Rights Watch said that two opposition leaders had gone missing, suggesting they may have been "forcibly disappeared." Both leaders had been part of the protests on May 3.

Broken promises and fading trust in Mali's transition

When Goita first seized power in 2020, the West African nation erupted in joy, hoping for more stability in a country that is troubled by armed militia groups, jihadist attacks and a deep economic crisis.

Nearly five years later, however, the security situation has only marginally improved, with violence and killings reported regularly in areas outside Bamako.

"The Malian government's decision to dissolve parties is certainly a step backwards and a disappointment for the people who were expecting elections this year," said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program of the German Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS), which is affiliated with the German conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"I hope this is not the end of democracy in the Sahel countries," Laessing said. "There will be a time for elections, but, unfortunately, democracy has a bad reputation in these countries because, in the past, corrupt and incompetent politicians were elected. That's why, in the short term, elections are unlikely."

Mali's youth defend the constitution

Opposition leaders have said that they don't want to give up the fight for democracy in the former French colony. Alongside these parties, the Youth Collective for the Respect of the Constitution (CJRC), a movement advocating for democratic governance in Mali, known in French as Collectif des Jeunes pour le Respect de la Constitution, also wants to make their voices heard.

Aissata Ly, a member of the collective and a political activist, said that she is determined to restore democratic principles in Mali.

"Clearly, Mali is a country governed by the rule of law," she said, referring to constitutional changes approved in a 2023 referendum. She added that, despite the risks, people need to face up to their democratic choices.

"There are risks of repression," she told DW. "We receive a lot of threats and pressure every day, particularly on social networks, through private messages, on our phones."

"This is a battle we can only win in the long run. Well, I think we're on the side of truth, on the side of the law."

Mahamadou Kane in Bamako contributed reporting