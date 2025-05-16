Nigeria: Court Convicts Vessel, Filipino Crew for Cocaine Trafficking, NDLEA Secures $ Fine in Plea Deal

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday convicted the vessel MV Chayanee Naree and its 10 Filipino crew members for importing 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria in 2021.

The conviction followed a plea bargain agreement between the defendants and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Under the agreement, the vessel will pay a $4 million fine in lieu of forfeiture or imprisonment. Seven crew members were fined $30,000 each, while the ship's captain, first master, and chief officer were fined $50,000 each.

Additionally, all 10 Filipino crew members must pay N100,000 each as restitution.

The convicted Filipino sailors are:

Krilerk Tanakhan, Boonlert Hansoongnern, Jakkarin Booncharoen, Thammarong Put-tlek, Worrapat Paopinta, Marut Kantaprom, Werapat Somboonying, Urkit Amsri, Panudet Jaisuk, and Amrat Thawom.

The vessel and crew were initially arraigned in February 2022 alongside nine Nigerians, who are still facing trial.

The Nigerians include Samuel Messiah, Ishaya Maisamari, Ilesanmi Ayo Abbey, Osabeye Stephen, Gbenga Ogunfadeke, Kayode Buletiri, Rilwan Omotosho Liasu, Saidi Sule Alani, and Jamiu Adewale Yusuf.

All were arrested on October 13, 2021, at Apapa, Lagos, following the vessel's arrival from Brazil.

They were charged with conspiracy, unlawful transportation, and unlawful importation of 32.9 kilograms of cocaine.

According to the NDLEA, their actions violated sections 11(a), 11(b), and 14(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which prescribe penalties for such offenses.

Justice Osiagor adopted the plea bargain as the court's judgment after both prosecution and defense formally endorsed it last week.

The judge expressed concern about imposing both fines and restitution on defendants in a case without a direct victim but allowed the agreement to stand due to its voluntary nature.

The court ruled that upon full payment of fines and restitution, the convicted defendants are free to return to their home country.

Notably, the plea deal does not cover six Nigerian labourers on board the vessel, who remain under trial.

The NDLEA's amended four-count charge states that the vessel and crew transported cocaine from Santos Port, Brazil, to Lagos without lawful authority and failed to prevent the ship's use for drug trafficking.

Additionally, the convicted Filipinos and Nigerian co-conspirators are accused of collaborating with three suspects--Kehinde Enoch, Ayo Joseph, and Tunde who are currently at large.

Initially pleading not guilty, the defendants changed their plea to guilty on April 8, 2025, after reaching the plea agreement with NDLEA.