West Africa: Tinubu to Malian Leader - West Africa Is Stronger When United

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sent a message to Malian leader, General Assimi Goita, reaffirming Nigeria's commitment to supporting Mali's democratic transition and deepening economic ties between the two nations, declaring that West African countries are stronger when united.

Speaking at the State House, Abuja while receiving the Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Mali, Cheick Oumar Coulibaly, the President said: "We should strengthen our bilateral relations, and it is hoped that Mali will achieve its democratic goals. We are open to any support we can render. I want you to see yourself as a member of the family here.

"For me, we are one in West Africa and Africa. The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has made its position clear, but no nation can succeed alone. We see Mali as a brother and are ready to collaborate and exchange ideas.

"I can assure you that Nigeria is home for you. When you feel like seeing us, our doors will always be open".

Earlier, Ambassador of Mali thanked the President for consistently providing leadership for the sub-region and the continent.

He said: "I wish to convey the fraternal greetings of the Head of State, General Assimi Goïta, and the highest appreciation of the Malian people for the Nigerian leadership and support".

Coulibaly said Nigeria had maintained its leadership role in Africa while acknowledging the Nigerian military's supply of troops for various UN peace missions on the continent and the subregion.

According to him: "The Head of State particularly told me that I was on a mission to the biggest country in Africa. He said he knows it's not easy, but I should look for solutions as a diplomat. We know that Africans must solve African problems.

"I appreciate you as a leader and father in Africa."

President Tinubu also received letters of credence from five other envoys, urging closer cooperation to promote global peace, understanding, and prosperity.

Among them were Ambassador Bengt Van Loosdrecht of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; High Commissioner Selestine Gervas Kakele of the United Republic of Tanzania; non-resident Ambassador Dr Sabit Subasic of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Ambassador Andrey Leonidovich Podelyshev of the Russian Federation; and Ambassador Patrick Egloff of Switzerland.

Welcoming the Tanzanian envoy, the President praised the country's leader, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for her courageous leadership and impactful contributions to the African Union.

"We will continue to work together. You can see the situation across the world. No one can do it alone. We will continue to collaborate in areas of knowledge and technical know-how," he said.

The Tanzanian High Commissioner acknowledged the significant impact of Nigerian investments in Tanzania, citing contributions from the Dangote Group, UBA, GTB, and Sahara Energy.

"We should strengthen collaboration not only government to government but also people to people as we see in the film industry and sports. Nigeria has a vibrant and wonderful film industry, and it is collaborating with Tanzania,' the envoy stated.

Speaking while meeting with the Russian ambassador, President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria's long-standing technical partnership with Russia and expressed a desire to expand cooperation in steel production, science, education, and nuclear energy to bolster electricity supply.

"Our partnership has been fulfilling, but we need more technological support with our rapidly growing population. The Ajaokuta Steel Complex, constructed by Russian companies, will only realise its potential when fully operational," the President stated.

Ambassador Podelyshev reaffirmed Russia's readiness to expand cooperation, particularly in education and energy, emphasising ongoing agreements on nuclear power.

Addressing the Swiss ambassador, President Tinubu pledged to create a more investor-friendly environment through regulatory reforms, especially concerning potential litigation.

"We will address any legal issues that could impede progress in our economic relations," he assured.

Ambassador Egloff highlighted growing Swiss investments in Nigeria, noting expansions by companies such as Nestlé and Lafarge in Lagos, Kano, and Gombe States, and praised ongoing collaboration on security and intelligence.

President Tinubu thanked the Bosnian ambassador for the progress in bilateral relations.

The Bosnian envoy urged President Tinubu to honour an invitation to visit Bosnia to appreciate the progress made in his country.