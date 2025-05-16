Nigeria: Tinubu Pushes for Local Production of Building Materials, Lauds Nigerian Architects

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ensuring the local production of building materials used in the country to accelerate Nigeria's plan to revitalise aging city centres.

The president also pledged to embed architecture into Nigeria's national development framework, urging them to take the lead in building an inclusive future for all Nigerians.

Tinubu, who spoke at the 65th anniversary of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) in Abuja, said his administration was already supporting the development of private sector-led clusters to fill the national need.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, praised the NIA's role in shaping Nigeria's built environment, hailing architects as custodians of spatial justice.

"Efforts are ongoing to revitalise aging city centres, adopt sustainable urban layouts, and integrate smart technologies to manage rapid urban growth. We are supporting the development of private sector-led clusters for local building material production, which will create jobs, reduce costs, and promote self-sufficiency," the president added.

Stressing that their work directly influences national identity, social cohesion, and economic vitality, the president explained that the anniversary was not merely a celebration of their legacy, but also a reaffirmation of architects' crucial role in advancing the infrastructural renewal of the nation.

"Architecture is more than the design of buildings. It's a noble profession that harmonises creativity with utility, aesthetics with resilience, and tradition with innovation. You are the custodians of our spatial justice.

"You ensure that our cities, homes, schools, hospitals, and public spaces are inclusive, resilient to climate change, and reflect our cultural heritage. Your designs influence how people live, interact, and prosper," the president stated.

Highlighting key initiatives of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, he noted that architecture stands as a foundation of national identity, economic vitality, and social cohesion, emphasised that housing reforms cannot succeed without the leadership of architects.

"In the first phase, we plan to deliver over 20,000 housing units nationwide. With scalable plans to extend this to hundreds of thousands more, we target underserved Nigerians and enhance access to decent shelter. Urban renewal and slum upgrading projects.

" In partnership with state governments, we have launched Slum Upgrading in 26 pilot sites to improve access to roads, potable water, sanitation, and renewable energy in informal settlements.

"We have introduced the National Land Registration and Documentation Program (NLRDP) to secure land tenure, strengthen housing finance, and attract investment through transparent, digitized land governance," he added.

According to him, the government has integrated climate-responsible design, solar energy, and eco-friendly materials into public housing, pointing out that the success of these housing and urban development initiatives requires the active participation and leadership of the architectural community.

"The success of these housing and urban development initiatives requires the active participation and leadership of the architectural community. We count on your expertise, among other things, to design contextual and inclusive housing prototypes, champion sustainable and climate-resilient building standards, drive innovation in modular construction and prefabrication technology, collaborate on regulatory frameworks, including design codes and zoning laws," the president said.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the NIA President, Mobolaji Adeniyi, speaking on the theme: "Architecture in a Rapidly Evolving Africa," said that from seven visionaries, the NIA has now grown into a national body of nearly 15,000 architects, with chapters in every state and Abuja.

She highlighted the institute's recent achievements, including revitalising dormant chapters, strengthening internal governance, and regaining its seat at the National Council on Establishments.

Adeniyi also warned of urgent challenges such as unchecked urbanisation, building collapses, and the underrepresentation of architects in public procurement and policy-making.

"We are called to action, urbanisation is outpacing planning. Regulatory gaps are a national concern. The tragedy of building collapses remains a national concern. These call for firmer compliance, broader awareness, and stronger enforcement. Architects remain underrepresented in public procurement and urban policy formulation.

"We must correct this. The only way to overcome these challenges is by standing united. Architecture is central to safety, climate resilience, cultural identity and national development," she emphasised.