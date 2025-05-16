Mali: Tinubu Woos Goita, Seeks Stronger Bilateral Relations With Mali

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, sought stronger bilateral relations with the Republic of Mali, despite that country's military government.

Tinubu, who sent a crucial message to the Malian leader, General Assimi Goita, reaffirming Nigeria's commitment to support Mali's democratic transition and deepen economic ties between the two nations, declared that West African countries were stronger when united.

The president spoke in Abuja, when he received Letter of Credence from Ambassador of Mali, Cheick Oumar Coulibaly.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso pulled out of ECOWAS in January following disagreements with the regional body over its rejection of military takeover of government in the three countries.

Repeated efforts to restore democracy in the countries by ECOWAS failed, after several threats and imposition of sanctions, which did not change the situation in those countries.

The three countries soon sent a notice of exit to ECOWAS, when it was clear the regional body would not accede to their choice of leadership and, eventually, formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) as against ECOWAS.

Although Tinubu left a window for reconciliation with the three countries, not much was heard on the situation until yesterday, when the Malian Ambassador presented his letter of credence.

Speaking at State House, Abuja, while receiving the Letter of Credence from Coulibaly, Tinubu reiterated his resolve and that of ECOWAS to work with Mali for stronger ties.

He stated, "We should strengthen our bilateral relations, and it is hoped that Mali will achieve its democratic goals. We are open to any support we can render. I want you to see yourself as a member of the family here.

"For me, we are one in West Africa and Africa. The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has made its position clear, but no nation can succeed alone. We see Mali as a brother and are ready to collaborate and exchange ideas. I can assure you that Nigeria is home for you. When you feel like seeing us, our doors will always be open."

Earlier, the Malian ambassador thanked the Nigerian president for consistently providing leadership for the sub-region and the continent.

"I wish to convey the fraternal greetings of the Head of State, General Assimi Goïta, and the highest appreciation of the Malian people for the Nigerian leadership and support," he said.

Coulibaly stated that Nigeria had maintained its leadership role in Africa, and acknowledged the Nigerian military's supply of troops for various UN peace missions on the continent and the sub-region.

The Malian ambassador stated, "The Head of State particularly told me that I was on a mission to the biggest country in Africa. He said he knows it's not easy, but I should look for solutions as a diplomat. We know that Africans must solve African problems. I appreciate you as a leader and father in Africa."

Tinubu also received letters of credence from five other envoys, and urged greater cooperation to promote global peace, understanding, and prosperity. They were Ambassador Bengt Van Loosdrecht of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, High Commissioner Selestine Gervas Kakele of the United Republic of Tanzania, non-resident Ambassador, Dr Sabit Subasic of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Ambassador Andrey Leonidovich Podelyshev of the Russian Federation; and Ambassador Patrick Egloff of Switzerland.

Welcoming the Tanzanian envoy, Tinubu praised the country's leader, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, for her courageous leadership and impactful contributions to the African Union.

"We will continue to work together. You can see the situation across the world. No one can do it alone. We will continue to collaborate in areas of knowledge and technical know-how," he said.

The Tanzanian High Commissioner acknowledged the significant impact of Nigerian investments in Tanzania, citing contributions from the Dangote Group, UBA, GTB, and Sahara Energy.

"We should strengthen collaboration not only government to government but also people to people as we see in the film industry and sports. Nigeria has a vibrant and wonderful film industry, and it is collaborating with Tanzania," the envoy stated.

Speaking while meeting with the Russian ambassador, Tinubu highlighted Nigeria's long-standing technical partnership with Russia and expressed a desire to expand cooperation in steel production, science, education, and nuclear energy to boost electricity supply.

The president stated, "Our partnership has been fulfilling, but we need more technological support with our rapidly growing population. The Ajaokuta Steel Complex, constructed by Russian companies, will only realise its potential when fully operational."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mali Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Podelyshev reaffirmed Russia's readiness to expand cooperation, particularly in education and energy, emphasising ongoing agreements on nuclear power.

Addressing the Swiss ambassador, Tinubu pledged to create a more investor-friendly environment through regulatory reforms, especially concerning potential litigation.

"We will address any legal issues that could impede progress in our economic relations," he assured.

Ambassador Egloff highlighted growing Swiss investments in Nigeria, noting expansions by companies, such as Nestlé and Lafarge, in Lagos, Kano, and Gombe states. He praised ongoing collaboration on security and intelligence.

Tinubu thanked the Bosnian ambassador for the progress in bilateral relations, while the Bosnian envoy urged him to honour an invitation to visit Bosnia to appreciate the progress made in his country.