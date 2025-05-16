Senegal: Liberia Seeks Senegal's Support for UN Security Council Bid, Deeper Economic Ties

Dakar — Liberia's new Ambassador to Senegal, Ali Sylla, formally presented his credentials to Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Wednesday, using the occasion to seek Dakar's support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and to deepen economic ties under President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

During the ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Ambassador Sylla delivered greetings from President Boakai and underscored the historic and ongoing relations between the two West African nations. He recalled the warm bilateral ties dating back to the 1960s and thanked Senegal for its support during Liberia's civil conflicts, especially through ECOWAS peacekeeping efforts.

Sylla appealed for Senegal's backing of Liberia's Security Council campaign and urged expanded cooperation in line with Boakai's ARREST Agenda -- a national framework focused on accountability, infrastructure, education, health, youth empowerment, and sustainable economic growth.

"The ARREST Agenda is Liberia's roadmap to tackle critical national challenges such as unemployment, poor infrastructure, and limited access to education and healthcare," Sylla said, noting its alignment with international and regional frameworks like the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, Africa's Agenda 2063, and ECOWAS Vision 2050.

In response, President Faye welcomed the new ambassador and praised Liberia's democratic progress, citing four peaceful elections and transitions as evidence of political maturity.

Faye instructed Senegal's Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs to work with the private sector to align development initiatives with Liberia's ARREST Agenda. He also called on Liberia, through Ambassador Sylla, to submit proposals identifying key sectors where Senegal could offer targeted support.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Senegal's Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, Yaccine Fall, the Presidential Advisor on Foreign Affairs, and the Deputy Minister for International Cooperation.