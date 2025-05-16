Ghana: Building a Corruption Free Ghana - a Systemic Approach

opinion

As Ghana approaches its centenary anniversary, the nation is faced with numerous challenges that threaten its development and progress. One of the most pressing issues is corruption, which has become endemic in the country's institutions and systems. Corruption has undermined Ghana's institutions, diverted essential resources, and weakened the state's ability to address national interest issues. In this feature article, we will explore the need for a systemic approach to combating corruption in Ghana and highlight the importance of building strong institutions, promoting transparency, and encouraging whistle-blower protection.

The Current State of Corruption in Ghana

Corruption is a pervasive problem in Ghana, affecting all aspects of society. From the highest levels of government to the lowest levels of administration, corruption has become a way of life. The two major political parties in Ghana have been embroiled in numerous corruption scandals, involving huge amounts of money and resources. However, very little has been done to prosecute or recover such funds and resources. Ghanaians have come to see this as a normal way that politicians use to deceive them, leading to widespread disillusionment with the political system.

The Role of Leadership and Political Parties

Related Articles

The leadership and the two major political parties that form alternative governments in Ghana must also be held responsible for most of the corruption cases. It is their political parties and individual politicians who benefit mostly from corrupt practices. The lack of accountability and transparency within these parties has contributed to the prevalence of corruption. According to Engr Dr Dzabaku Kudiabor Ocansey, a renowned expert in the field, "We must fight corruption beyond just alleging and prosecuting offenders, but by building a strong system that prevents corruption itself."

The limitations of the

current approach

The current approach to combating corruption in Ghana focuses on alleging and prosecuting offenders. However, this approach has been largely unsuccessful, with about 90 per cent of cases not yielding desired outcomes. Ocansey's concerns are compounded by the fact that over the years, especially in the 4th Republic, there have been several allegations of corruption by the two major political parties in Ghana involving huge amounts. Yet, very little has been done to prosecute or recover such funds and resources.

Building a strong

system

To build a corruption-free Ghana, we need to create a strong system that prevents corruption from occurring in the first place. This can be achieved by building strong institutions, implementing robust checks and balances, promoting transparency, and encouraging whistleblower protection. Strong institutions are essential for promoting good governance and reducing corruption. This includes ensuring that institutions are independent, transparent, and accountable.

A solution-oriented

approach

By using a solution-oriented sense of urgency hybrid democratic system thinking, we can develop a comprehensive approach to combating corruption. This approach would involve:

1. Strengthening institutions and promoting transparency

2. Encouraging whistleblower protection and accountability

3. Implementing robust checks and balances

4. Promoting citizen participation and engagement

5. Fostering a culture of integrity, transparency, and accountability from politicians and their respective political parties

Fostering a culture of integrity, transparency, and accountability among politicians and their parties is crucial in preventing corruption. This can be achieved by:

- Promoting ethical leadership and accountability

- Encouraging transparent party financing and expenditure

- Implementing strict codes of conduct for politicians

- Ensuring accountability for corrupt practices

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Conclusion

As Ghana approaches its centenary anniversary, it's an opportunity to reflect on progress and identify areas for improvement. Corruption is a major challenge that threatens Ghana's development and progress.

To build a corruption-free Ghana, we need to create a strong system that prevents corruption from occurring in the first place. By using a solution-oriented sense of urgency hybrid democratic system thinking, we can develop a comprehensive approach to combating corruption.

The leadership and the two major political parties must also be held accountable for their role in perpetuating corruption. By taking a proactive and systemic approach, Ghana can build a stronger, more transparent, and more accountable system that promotes good governance and reduces corruption.

As Ocansey aptly puts it, "Ghana must endeavour to build systems that will make corruption impossible." It's time for Ghanaians to demand a better system and work towards building a brighter future for themselves and future generations.

The writer is the Executive Director, Center for National Interest and Research