Liberia: Citizens Group to Launch 'Account for the Masses' Campaign Over Missing $48m

Monrovia — A grassroots coalition under the banner Citizens United to Demand Accountability for Missing $48 Million has announced the launch of a nationwide campaign dubbed Account for the Masses, set to begin on June 19.

At a press conference held Thursday in Monrovia, the group said the peaceful assembly will demand accountability for $48 million reportedly saved by Civil Service Agency Director General Josiah F. Joekai Jr. The CSA's 2024 report claims the amount was saved by removing more than 7,000 civil servants from the government payroll, reducing the number of consultants and eliminating ghost names.

Foday N. Massaquoi, spokesperson for the group, emphasized that the campaign is nonpolitical and driven by patriotism and civic responsibility.

"We are ordinary citizens -- students, workers, mothers, fathers, businesspeople, motorcyclists, drivers and members of civil society -- who refuse to remain silent while our country's resources disappear without answers or consequences," Massaquoi said.

The group accused both Director Joekai and Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima S. Kamara of failing to provide a transparent explanation of the alleged savings. According to Massaquoi, the unaccounted-for funds could have been used to raise civil servants' salaries, pay members of the Armed Forces of Liberia, equip hospitals, clear salary arrears owed to professors at the University of Liberia and teachers in the Monrovia Consolidated School System, support underfunded schools, rehabilitate roads and supply medical equipment to rural clinics.

Calling on all Liberians to join the protest regardless of political affiliation, Massaquoi said the movement's strength lies in unity and numbers.

"The fewer than 4,000 underpaid police officers cannot suppress the mobilization of the hungry and jobless masses when we come out in our numbers and diversity," he declared.

He cited Article 17 of Liberia's 1986 Constitution, which guarantees every citizen the right to peaceful assembly and to petition the government for redress.

Massaquoi also urged citizens across the country to begin mobilizing their communities in preparation for what he described as a critical test of Liberia's democracy.

"This nationwide march will be peaceful but determined until we receive satisfactory answers and accountability for the people's money," he said.

In addition to their protest demands, the group is calling on international partners to launch a forensic audit into the missing funds, citing what they call the Boakai administration's failure to provide credible documentation of the savings.

"We demand the release of a full, independent investigation into the unaccounted-for $48 million," Massaquoi said. "Democracy thrives when citizens ask hard questions and demand honest answers."

He concluded with a direct message to the Unity Party-led government:

"We remain focused and fearless. We will not be ignored. Until this government, which has normalized corruption and the looting of public resources, can account for the people's money, we will continue to raise our voices -- for our children, our future and our country."