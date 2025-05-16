Liberia: Sos Children's Villages Launches 'This Is What Family Means' Campaign in Liberia

Monrovia — To commemorate the International Day of Families, SOS Children's Villages in Liberia has launched a campaign titled "This is What Family Means." The campaign emphasizes the importance of integrating family-focused policies into national development agendas to tackle various issues, including climate change, migration, urbanization, and technological transformation.

As we move towards the Second World Summit for Social Development in 2025, our campaign, "This is What Family Means," seeks to amplify the global call to prioritize families at the heart of sustainable development.

"Strong families are the foundation of strong societies. When families thrive, communities flourish, and children are better equipped to reach their full potential," says Joseph Joboe, the Communications, Brand, and Advocacy Coordinator for SOS Children's Villages in Liberia.

He pointed out that over the past two decades, there has been a significant increase in the number of street children and children living in street situations in Liberia. A 2022 survey conducted by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection in collaboration with UNICEF estimates that over 366,000 children in Liberia are currently living on the streets.

Integrated child and social protection policies are essential to prevent family separation, promote mental health, and support basic social services. According to Joboe, the government and stakeholders must address the glaring inequities affecting Liberian families at every level, including income disparity, lack of access to quality social services, and insufficient family income.

"Supporting families through income-generating activities, capacity building, and positive parenting--while also ensuring that children can attend school--is the quickest and most effective way to strengthen families. When families are supported, children thrive," he added.