Liberian Community Strengthens Ties With Ambassador Conteh At D.C. Meeting

Washington — Prince George's County Councilwoman Wala Blegay, along with leaders of the Liberian Community Association (LCA) of the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV), held a high-level meeting on Wednesday, May 6, with Liberia's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh.

The meeting, which took place at the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C., focused on strengthening mutual support and development initiatives vital to Liberia's socio-economic advancement.

Sebastian Teclar, president of the LCA, welcomed Ambassador Conteh and introduced his delegation. He underscored the solidarity and commitment of the Liberian diaspora, saying, "The LCA stands as a robust pillar and catalyst in propelling Liberia's socio-economic growth." Teclar pledged the group's unwavering support to the ambassador and his mission.

The LCA delegation included Board Chairman Felix Wilson; Secretary Wynitta Kessele; Chaplain Prophet James Sango; and LCA-DMV representative to the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas, Sangai Kamara. Other delegates included former LCA President Welma Redd; Honorary Board of Governors Chair Rena Jarrett; LCA-DMV Planning Committee Chair Jackie Nah; Dr. John Wulu; Bishop Dr. Manan Gurley; and Chief of Staff Arthur Weah Doe.

Councilwoman Blegay emphasized the strong ties between the Liberian community in the United States and their homeland. She highlighted ongoing efforts by diaspora members to support development and foster partnerships aimed at improving Liberia's future.

In response, Ambassador Conteh expressed appreciation for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Liberian government. He reiterated the administration's commitment to its flagship initiative, the Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), a projected $8.4 billion development plan aimed at strengthening Liberia's infrastructure, economy and human capital.

"The diaspora is pivotal in our quest for sustainable development," Conteh said. "Your support is indispensable."

Conteh praised the LCA for its continued efforts to enhance Liberia's image on the global stage. He encouraged the association to broaden its engagement and seek strategic partnerships to support Liberia's political and economic growth.

The meeting was attended by key embassy staff, including Deputy Chief of Mission Isaac C. Yeah and Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs Al-Jerome Anastas Chede Sr.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Discussions included proposals on how to increase diaspora involvement in investment and awareness initiatives. Attendees emphasized the importance of leveraging the skills, expertise and networks of Liberians living abroad to create opportunities back home.

As the session concluded, participants expressed a shared sense of unity and purpose. Both the ambassador and LCA leadership agreed to pursue a collaborative agenda aimed at accelerating Liberia's development.

In the coming months, the embassy and the LCA plan to outline specific initiatives stemming from the meeting. These efforts are expected to target critical sectors such as education, infrastructure, and economic empowerment, aiming to deliver tangible benefits to Liberia's citizens.

Ambassador Conteh and the LCA leadership's shared vision represents a promising chapter in the Liberia-diaspora partnership. Their renewed commitment reinforces the vital role the diaspora plays in Liberia's national development.