Liberia: When Power Forgets the Law - a Call to Conscience in Liberia

opinion

In every democracy on paper or in practice--the rule of law is the bedrock upon which justice, order, and legitimacy stand. Yet in Boakai's and Ellens Liberia (2006-2017, and from 2024 to the Present), that foundation is shaking. When court rulings are ignored, when Speakers are replaced by puppets, when the will of the people is bypassed for personal financial enrichment, we must ask: What kind of democracy are we really living in under this DE FACTO CO PRESIDENCY OF ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF AND JOSEPH NYUMAH BOAKAI?

Where is the conscience of these leaders of the Unity Party cartel masquerading as government? Where is the conviction or at least the conscience of those now in charge of the party of Dr. Edward Beyan Kesselly, Ambassador Henry Du Fahnbulleh Sr., Dr. S. Jabaru Kallon, etc. etc. ....all great national patriots now rolling in their graves, and not believing that the very ideals and values for which they struggled, and for which they were thrown behind bars, and for which they fundamentally died are being destroyed by remnants and beneficiaries of their tomentors???

Our country bleeds silently under a regime that flouts the law, bribes lawmakers, and governs not by national vision, but by external whispers and internal fear. The people are watching. History is watching. And so, in the voice of conscience, I write:

When Power Forgets the Law

-- A Poetic Op-Ed for Liberia

In halls where justice used to speak,

Now whispers fear, subdued and weak.

The gavel falls, but hearts don't heed--

For power bows not to law, but greed.

A Speaker chosen by the Court,

Dismissed by men of darker sport.

The Bench declared what truth demands,

But puppets danced with bribed-out hands.

Oh, Liberia! Your rivers cry,

Your children ask the silent sky:

"Is justice just a show of ink?

Are leaders paid so we don't think?"

The people's voice has grown too thin,

Choked by the selfish hands within.

Three branches broken--used, not true.

One man plays king, the rest bow too.

He loots beneath a foreign tune,

While hungry mothers curse the moon.

He blinds the youth with staged parade,

While selling statehood by the blade.

But hear this warning, proud and clear:

The law outlives the reign of fear.

When presidents forget their place,

The people rise, they don't erase.

The pages turn, the tides return,

And tyrants always crash and burn.

No throne can stand on lies too long--

The land remembers right from wrong.

So let him build his house of sand,

With stooges paid to raise his hand.

But truth walks slow, with ancient feet--

And one day soon, they all shall meet.