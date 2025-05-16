Nigeria: UTME 2025 - African Universities Commend JAMB for Transparency On Results Glitch

The association said it is taking responsibility for the errors and empathy towards the candidates affected that has restored confidence in institutional integrity and elevated the standard of public leadership in Nigeria and Africa

The Association of African Universities (AAU), has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Is-haq Oloyede for admitting errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In a letter signed by the association's Secretary General, Olusola Oyewole, a professor, and addressed to Mr Oloyede, also a professor, the AAU described his actions as an extraordinary display of integrity, humility, and exemplary public service.

The association said it is taking responsibility for the errors and empathy towards the candidates affected that has restored confidence in institutional integrity and elevated the standard of public leadership in Nigeria and Africa.

It said Mr Oloyede personified ethical leadership in its truest form.

"The humility and remorse you expressed publicly, along with your commitment to address the challenges transparently, are commendable. Indeed, your actions are a "breath of fresh air" in a system where accountability is often elusive," the letter reads in part.

"The Association of African Universities is proud of you and celebrates you as a model of excellence, integrity, and transformational leadership in African higher education and governance."

More commendations

Two Nigerian universities --Lagos State University and the University of Ilorin-- had also commended Mr Oloyede and expressed solidarity with him.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Egbewole, a professor, said JAMB's approach demonstrated courage, honesty of purpose, integrity and strength of character.

Mr Egbewole called on younger Nigerians to emulate the positive values.

Meanwhile, LASU said it stands solidly with Mr Oloyede, noting that his actions affirmed his courage, humility, depth of character, and integrity.

The Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, called on Nigerians to see the events surrounding the conduct of this year's UTME not as a failure on the part of JAMB but as an opportunity to further strengthen the examination systems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

JAMB admits fault, announces resit

JAMB had earlier admitted that a technical error affected the results of over 370,000 candidates across 157 Lagos and the South-east centres.

The admission followed a review of the results by stakeholders invited by the board after widespread concerns of low scores by candidates.

The board attributed the glitch to a failed software update and announced that the affected candidates would retake the examination starting Friday, 16 May.

Over 1.9 million candidates sat this year's UTME, of which 1.5 million--or 78 per cent--scored less than 200 out of the 400 obtainable points.

However, some candidates protested their low scores, insisting they performed better than their results showed. Other Nigerians on social media also criticised JAMB for what they described as a massive failure.

Mr Oloyede had earlier said that the UTME statistics are consistent with what has been obtainable over the years. Last year, 76 per cent of candidates who sat the UTME scored less than 200 points.

However, following a thorough review of the 2025 UTME results, Mr Oloyede noted that he is taking full responsibility for the error, stating, "I apologise and take full responsibility, not just in words."