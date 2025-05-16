Liberia: President Boakai Dedicates Orange Liberia's $10m Icon 16 HQ

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Thursday officially opened Orange Liberia's new $10 million Icon 16 headquarters in Monrovia, calling the ultramodern facility a symbol of the country's future and pledging stronger ties between the government and the telecommunications sector.

The dedication ceremony, attended by government officials, executives, and industry leaders, marked a milestone for Liberia's digital transformation. The new building, a towering structure designed to last a century, houses the company's national operations and stands as one of the most advanced corporate headquarters in the country.

"Orange Liberia has demonstrated that Liberia can be a place for world-class infrastructure and long-term investment," Boakai said. "This building is more than steel and concrete--it represents innovation, progress, and a brighter digital future for all Liberians."

The president urged Orange Liberia to take a leading role in supporting the government's digital agenda, particularly in expanding access to digital education for young people.

"We are determined to ensure that Liberia is not left behind," he said. "We invite partners like Orange to help build an inclusive digital economy that works for every Liberian."

Boakai stressed that his administration welcomes investment--but only the kind that promotes transparency, quality, and inclusive growth. "The era of constructing substandard buildings in Liberia is over," he declared.

In a surprise announcement before the ribbon-cutting, Orange Liberia CEO Jean Marius Yao revealed the company will invest an additional $200 million over the next six years to expand and modernize its network infrastructure across the country.

"This is more than just a building--it's a national landmark," Yao said. "It proves that Liberia can support investments built to the highest international standards. It's a message of confidence, resilience, and ambition."

Orange Liberia ICON 16 Headquarters in Monrovia

Yao said the $200 million investment will focus on boosting coverage, improving internet quality, and creating more digital jobs in Liberia. The move builds on Orange's years-long presence in the country as one of the leading telecom providers.

Patrick Lefevre, zone director for Orange Middle East and Africa, said the new headquarters is a "statement of long-term commitment" and a reflection of the company's belief in Liberia's potential.

"This building represents the shared values of Orange and the Liberian people--resilience, innovation, and community," Lefevre said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Liberia Telecommunications Authority Chairman Abdullah Kamara hailed the project as a cornerstone in the country's push for a more connected and digitally empowered society.

"This is more than just a corporate facility," Kamara said. "It's a bold commitment to Liberia's digital vision and a symbol of faith in our future."

He credited Orange Liberia for playing a catalytic role in job creation, digital innovation, and national connectivity. The company's efforts, he said, align closely with the government's broader goals for digital inclusion and infrastructure development.

As the event wrapped up, President Boakai reiterated his call to international investors to look to Liberia not only as a business opportunity but as a place to help build a more equitable and technologically advanced society.

"Liberia is open for business," he said, "but it must be business that uplifts our people and leaves no one behind."