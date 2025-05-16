Liberia: Senate to Take Control of Road Fund Allocation, Says Karnga-Lawrence

Wohn — Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence says the Liberian Senate will take decisive action in determining how the national road fund is allocated, ensuring that future allotments reflect geographical and political balance across the country.

Speaking at a program organized by the Gibi District Development Association (GIDDA) in Wohn, Margibi County, Karnga-Lawrence criticized the Ministry of Public Works for single-handedly determining road project priorities for too long.

"The government is doing much with roads, but we've allowed the Ministry of Public Works to decide which roads to prioritize," she said. "Under my leadership, with the support of my colleagues in the Senate, we will ensure that every county gets a fair share of the road fund."

As the Senate reopens for the second quarter of its second sitting under the 55th Legislature, Karnga-Lawrence said the Senate will push for collective decision-making on infrastructure development. She also pledged that, in consultation with fellow lawmakers, she will advocate for increased infrastructure funding in the 2026 national budget, with a focus on road connectivity.

"It's time for action, not words," she added. "Too many lavish programs are held that yield no real impact on the lives of ordinary people. For too long, Liberians have listened to great speeches that fail to translate into meaningful change."

The Pro Tempore urged national leaders to demonstrate their commitment through practical initiatives that directly benefit citizens.

Backing her words with action, Karnga-Lawrence donated 500,000 Liberian dollars (about $2,600 USD) to GIDDA to support its initial operations, with the funding earmarked exclusively for women's empowerment programs.

She also pledged $10,000 in scholarships for students in District 5 and requested that GIDDA nominate two outstanding students for international scholarships funded by her office for higher education opportunities in Rwanda.