Liberia: Power, Principle, and the People - My 4 Appeals to Speaker Koon

opinion

Introduction

As a proud Liberian and a constituent of District #11, I write today with a renewed sense of hope. For at least seven long months, the House of Representatives--the largest chamber of our National Legislature--was mired in discord and dysfunction. However, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, marked a turning point. With the election of Hon. Richard Nagbe Koon as Speaker, a new chapter has supposedly begun. And now, the real work of the Liberian people must restart.

I ordinarily refrain from political commentary due to my professional responsibilities and how easily intentions are misconstrued in our gullible society. However, given the gravity of this moment and my personal connection to the new Speaker--both as my district representative and as someone I have come to know on a more familiar level--I feel much compelled to lend my voice to the national discourse of what we, Liberians, expect from the "new" legislature. In this article, I am talking with my district lawmaker.

As you assume this critical responsibility, Hon. Speaker (and I will sometimes affectionately call you "Bo" in this article), allow me to offer four earnest, yet firm, recommendations on what must be done to steer the House, and by extension, our country, toward unity, dignity, and progress. Because you are a very busy man and I want you read this article, I will go straight to the point.

1. Heal the House--Unite a Fractured Legislature

I don't need to say it. The House remains bitterly and deeply divided. There is lingering bitterness, mistrust, and political animosity--among lawmakers and even among staff at the Capitol Building. This division is not only dangerous; it is counterproductive to the national interest.

Your leadership must rise above factions. You should extend a genuine hand to all sides--even to those who may be reluctant or resistant. Refrain from enabling ideological extremism and reject any pressure to lead along partisan lines. I believe that this is the time to govern with maturity, humility, and inclusiveness. A united House is the first building block of a functional state. If the House, the legislature, crumbles in stalemate as it has been, the entire country suffers, the people feel it. Progress retards.

I draw your attention to what Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States and a champion of unity during America's most divisive era, once declared: "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Mr. Speaker, this timeless truth must be your unequivocal rallying call. Get everyone on board. Rebuild the bridge. Rebuild the trust. Rebuild the fractured House of Representatives.

2. Chart a New Path--Do Not Repeat the Mistakes of the Past

The recent leadership crisis has left a stain on the reputation of the legislature. Speculations of greed, backroom dealings, and undue influence have never been adequately addressed. Even Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's Tuesday's allusion to money and self-interest on the state radio hints at a truth the public still deserves to know.

While we may never uncover the full details, you, Speaker Koon, were in the midst of it--and now, you are in command. The opportunity to lead differently is yours. Reject the pitfalls that derailed your predecessors. You guys in the House know it all - the public knowledge is only at the surface. Bo, let your actions embody integrity, transparency, and accountability. Liberia cannot afford another legislative embarrassment. Oh, yes, it has been embarrassing, dividing the country symmetrically.

A Spanish-American philosopher, poet, and cultural critic known for his insight into history and human nature, George Santayana, reminds us that "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Mr. Speaker, I would like this caution to be a lesson etched into your leadership: study the errors of the past, but never be shackled by them. We can't take the same path again, and again and expect a different result. The ball is in your court to chart a new path.

3. Rise Above Pettiness--Lead with Restraint and Resolve

Political victory is not a license for vengeance. Mr. Speaker, you must avoid retaliatory politics and discourage your supporters from engaging in provocations or inflammatory rhetoric. No, we must not go down so low. Let the House become a sanctuary for reasoned debate, not a battlefield for partisan warfare. This has never helped us. Liberia deserves a new political culture--one anchored in dialogue, mutual respect, and the supremacy of the rule of law. As Speaker, your tone will set the tone. Use it wisely.

The last time I researched, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, global spiritual leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, reminded me that: "In the practice of tolerance, one's enemy is the best teacher." Your greatest test will not be how you treat your allies, but how you respond to your critics. Anything that you do, the people will talk. In these talks, they will lie. There will be damaging propaganda, disinformation, misinformation, and mal-information. Bo, you have a great responsibility: to show them (your critics)--and the nation--what leadership really looks like. Yes, you must lead with restraint and resolve.

4. Be Liberia's Speaker--Not Just a Party Loyalist

While, unquestionably, party affiliation is a political reality, your loyalty must ultimately lie with the Liberian people. Do not be confined to the interests of your Party or even to the preferences of the President. I am speaking democracy here, not defiance. The speakership demands independence of thought and boldness of action. Let every decision you make reflect what is best for Liberia, not what is expedient for a political bloc - the majority or a party. This is the essence of true statesmanship, of nationalism, of patriotism.

Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States and a bold reformer who often stood against party pressure, once said: "Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president." You are not just the Unity Party's Speaker. You are Liberia's Speaker. Let your conscience guide you more than any political directive. I know it won't be easy, but I know it's possible.

Conclusion: This Is Your Test of Leadership Speaker Koon, this is no ordinary role. The speakership is not merely ceremonial--it is central to our democracy. You are now entrusted with enormous influence, and how you wield it will define not just your legacy, but the legislative climate for years to come.

This moment demands wisdom, courage, and a skin thick enough to endure criticism without losing focus. I know you can make it. A dysfunctional House will produce bad laws, lopsided contracts, and policies that undermine national interest. Liberia cannot--and must not--continue on such a path. We are watching. We are hopeful. But we are also expectant. Deliver the leadership that this nation has long deserved. Start with the House. Start now.

I leave you with a quote from Winston Churchill, wartime British Prime Minister and one of the most quoted political minds in history: "The price of greatness is responsibility." Bo, let's build a better Liberia--together.

I wish you, our government, our country, all the best.