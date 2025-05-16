Liberia: Cestos High, Green Pasture Win River Cess County High School Championship

Cestos City — The River Cess County High School Championship, which began on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Jaysaw Field, concluded with Cestos High School winning the football title and Green Pasture High School taking the kickball crown.

Organizers emphasized that the tournament serves as a vital preliminary stage for the national high school football and kickball regional championship.

Four schools participated in the River Cess County tournament: Cestos High School, Neegba Public School, Green Pasture High School, and Cestos United Methodist High School. River Cess County falls within Region 4 of the national championship, alongside Grand Kru and Sinoe counties.

On the opening day, Green Pasture High School defeated Cestos High School 2-0 in a one-sided kickball match. In the other kickball fixture, Neegba Public School overpowered Cestos United Methodist High School with a 4-1 win.

The football matches were closely contested. Cestos High edged Green Pasture 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time. Neegba Public also triumphed via penalties, beating Cestos United Methodist 4-3 following another 1-1 draw. Neegba opened the scoring in the first half, while Cestos United Methodist equalized in the second.

The finals were held on Tuesday, May 13. Cestos High School's football team secured a 1-0 win over Neegba Public School, clinching a spot in the regional championship scheduled for Greenville, Sinoe County.

Green Pasture High School also advanced to the regional stage, continuing its strong kickball form with a 10-7 victory over Neegba Public School in the final.

River Gee County Championship Underway

Meanwhile, the 2025 National High School Kickball and Football Championship continues with River Gee County's edition of the tournament, featuring six schools: Tweh Jaiklay High School, Gbeapo Multilateral High School, Flanagan United Methodist High School, Kelvin Sorem High School, Webbo High School and AGM High School.

The winning schools in football and kickball from River Gee County will qualify for the regional championship in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

However, all games have been temporarily suspended nationwide due to the administration of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The River Gee tournament kicked off on June 12, 2025, with matches held simultaneously in Fish Town and Kanweaken.

In Fish Town, Gbeapo Multilateral High School opened with a commanding 8-1 victory over AGM High School in kickball. Flanagan United Methodist High School followed with a 7-2 win over Webbo High School.

In football, Gbeapo Multilateral defeated AGM High School 5-1, while Webbo High School overcame Flanagan 4-1.

In Kanweaken, Tweh Jaiklay High School dominated both codes. They beat Kelvin Sorem High School 7-3 in kickball and edged the same school 3-2 in football.

Day 2 in Fish Town featured semi-final matches. In kickball, Kelvin Sorem High rebounded with a 5-0 win over Gbeapo Multilateral, while Tweh Jaiklay secured their spot in the final by defeating Flanagan High School 9-6. The kickball final between Kelvin Sorem and Tweh Jaiklay is set for Friday, June 13, in Fish Town.

In football semi-finals, Gbeapo Multilateral shut out Webbo High 3-0, and Tweh Jaiklay beat AGM High School 3-1. The football final between Gbeapo and Tweh Jaiklay is also set for June 13.

Cash prizes will be awarded to champions and runners-up in both sports.

Winners from River Gee will join others in Region 5 -- which includes Grand Gedeh and Maryland counties -- for the regional championship in Zwedru.

The River Gee County Championship forms part of the 2025 National High School Football and Kickball Championship, which includes over 150 Ministry of Education-sanctioned high schools across the country.

The goal of the nationwide tournament is to promote school enrollment and decentralize sporting opportunities for youth across Liberia.

National High School Sports, organizer of the tournament, operates with a strong network of volunteers throughout the country. The group launched the first national high school football and kickball championship in 2017, with over 200 schools participating.