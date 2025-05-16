Liberia: Karnga-Lawrence Pledges Support for Women and Youth in Margibi's District 5

Whorm Town — Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has announced an annual donation of 500,000 Liberian dollars (about $2,600 USD) to support women in District 5, Margibi County.

The pledge was made Saturday during the induction ceremony of the Gibi District Development Association (GIDDA) leadership. The event, held in Whorm Town, marked the launch of initiatives aimed at promoting female entrepreneurship in the district.

Speaking at the ceremony, Karnga-Lawrence emphasized the importance of women's empowerment, calling it a cornerstone of effective leadership.

In addition to the donation, the Pro Tempore announced a $10,000 annual scholarship fund for school-aged children in the district, along with two international scholarships for young people to pursue higher education opportunities in Rwanda.

Karnga-Lawrence also pledged to construct a new market structure to assist local marketers.

GIDDA, a well-known organization founded in the 1980s and based in District 5, is committed to fostering development and improving the well-being of local residents. Since its inception, the association has collaborated with local authorities and the Legislative Caucus to advance the district's development agenda.

During the event, GIDDA President J. Eric Weah pledged to prioritize transparency as the foundation of his administration.

"We will ensure that every decision, action and resource is accounted for," Weah said. "Open communication will not only build trust but also empower every member to hold us accountable."

He stressed the importance of listening to citizens' voices, saying such engagement would shape policies, programs and interactions within the organization.

Addressing women's and youth empowerment, Weah said women are the backbone of every community, making their development essential to sustainability.

"We will strive to provide skills training for women, equipping them with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in today's economy," he said. "By investing in women, we are investing in the future of our families, communities and the nation."