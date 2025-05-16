Rwanda: Superintendent Gono Meets With Students in Rwanda

Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono has challenged students from the county currently studying in Rwanda to make the Union of Nimba Students in East Africa a living platform for collaboration, peer support, research, and future reintegration into Liberia's development.

Speaking at the launch of the Union of Nimba University Students in East Africa, and beyond, she called on the leadership of (UNSEA) to make the Union a place where engineers, economists, doctors, public health experts, environmental scientists, and future leaders of Nimba meet, dream, and build together.

She assured her commitment to continuing partnership with UNSEA, thereby encouraging other well-meaning Nimbaians to support the Union of Nimba Students studying in East Africa by contributing financially to their goals.

Supt. Gono provided US$3,000 as her initial support towards UNSEA fundraising, calling on the leadership not to relent in reaching out to her anything they are in need.

She also reminded the students that the future of Nimba county will be defined by how united they are, how informed they become, and how selflessly they lead.

She said, Nimba has been blessed with great sons and daughters, ranging from the late Johnny Voker to Gblorzoe Toweh, Tuazaman to Jackson Fiah Doe, Senator Prince Y. Johnson, and many other sons and daughters of Nimba, who served the county.

She noted that since her appointment in 2024 by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, with support of Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, she has embarked on an unprecedented path of development, reconstruction, and unity.

According to her, the presence of government in Nimba is no longer a distant idea but it is visible, tangible, and transforming lives, referencing refurbishment of the Superintendent Compound and Administrative Hall in Sanniquellie to modernization of the historic Governor's Mansion in Butuo.

Other projects mentioned include the new City Hall in Karnplay to restoring the once-forgotten Tappitta Governor Mansion and City Hall.

"My administration, with full support from the Nimba Legislative Caucus, is ensuring no part of Nimba is left behind", Superintendent Gono said.