Liberia: Judge Suah Urges Lawyers to Uphold Rule of Law

Sanniquellie — The Resident Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, Pape Suah, has urged all lawyers who are officers of the court to uphold the rule of law and abide by the rules of all courts to which they have sworn allegiance during their admission as legal practitioners.

Speaking at the formal opening of the May A.D. 2025 Term of Court in Sanniquellie, Judge Suah emphasized that legal practitioners are bound by moral and professional ethics to conduct themselves in a manner that maintains the dignity and integrity of the court at all times, both within and outside the courtroom.

He further called on lawyers, magistrates, and all those practicing law to set good examples, particularly by protecting the integrity of the court, as the rule of law is guaranteed by the Constitution of Liberia and other relevant statutes.

Judge Suah disclosed that, in recent months, the attention of the court has been drawn to certain lawyers who have taken to public platforms to discuss court matters, misrepresent facts, and misinterpret rulings to the general public.

He stated that such unethical practices undermine the authority and dignity of the judiciary, noting that the court is the sole custodian of the law, empowered by the Constitution to interpret and apply the law to its fullest extent.

He emphasized that if a party disagrees with a court ruling, the law provides clear and established remedies, including appeals, reviews, and other legal procedures. He stressed that it is both unethical and unprofessional to resort to public misrepresentation when these legal avenues are available.

Judge Suah reminded all lawyers that failure to adhere to the ethical standards of the profession, especially those governing legal practice within the jurisdiction, will prompt the court to invoke appropriate disciplinary actions when necessary.

He noted that some lawyers habitually fail to appear in court after taking on case assignments and continuously avoid service from their colleagues and court officers. Such behavior, he stated, is unethical under court rules, causes unnecessary delays, wastes court time and resources, and ultimately frustrates clients who rely on their lawyers for representation.

Judge Suah pointed out that these delays often lead complainants to wrongly blame the court for stalled proceedings. Going forward, he warned that any lawyer found engaging in such conduct will face disciplinary measures in accordance with the rules of court.

He also noted that the court is aware of some law firms operating with perpetually closed offices, disconnected phones, and lawyers, who avoid service of precepts or case assignments. He emphasized that such practices hinder the administration of justice and impede the court's efficiency.

"This kind of conduct reflects poorly on the legal profession and the justice system itself," Judge Suah declared. He urged those engaged in such behavior to desist immediately, warning that continued noncompliance will lead to abandoned cases being stricken from the docket in order to reduce the case backlog and maintain court efficiency.

At the same time, he extended appreciation to the County Attorney and the Public Defense Team for their professionalism and cooperation during previous court terms. He praised their ethical collaboration as a commendable example of courtroom decorum and duty.

However, Judge Suah also expressed concern over increasing instances of interference by local executive authorities in judicial matters within Nimba County. While acknowledging the doctrine of separation of powers, he stressed that the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches are distinct and coordinate but must not interfere in each other's responsibilities.

He urged executive officials in the county to take due cognizance and immediately cease any actions that constitute interference in judicial affairs. According to him, diverting judicial matters for administrative resolution is not only improper, but represents gross interference with the independence and authority of the judiciary and brings embarrassment to the honorable court.