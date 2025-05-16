Liberia: Rep. Manseah Rolls Out Development Projects in Nimba District #4

Nimba County Electoral District #4 Representative, Ernest M. Manseah, has embarked on series of developmental projects across his district.

His commitment to improving the lives of his constituents has been evident through numerous infrastructure projects currently underway. These initiatives span several key sectors, including healthcare, security, education, and public administration.

His work demonstrates a clear focus on fulfilling campaign promises and addressing the long-standing needs of the people of District #4. Constituents have expressed appreciation for the pace and scale of development, describing his leadership as both visionary and responsive.

These developments have fostered hope and renewed trust in governance in an area previously plagued by neglect. As part of his strategy, Rep. Manseah is directly engaging communities in planning and implementation to ensure sustainability. His approach highlights transparency, accountability, and grassroots participation.

At present, over 20 construction projects are ongoing in District #4, marking an unprecedented development phase in the region. Among these are clinics, police stations, guest houses, and new town halls. The distribution of these projects shows deliberate efforts to touch every corner of the district. Each town and village selected to benefit from these initiatives has been strategically chosen based on population size, existing needs, and socio-economic gaps.

Manseah has ensured that rural areas, often overlooked, receive equal attention as urban centers. The spread of these projects not only addresses immediate needs but also lays the foundation for future growth. This comprehensive approach signals a deep understanding of the district's development priorities. It also sets a standard for how representatives can effectively impact their constituencies within a short time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

One notable project under construction is the Sergeant Clinic, which is already roofed with zinc and awaiting internal finishing. The estimated cost for the clinic ranges between US$25,000 and 30,000. While roofing has been completed, remaining tasks include tiling, ceiling installation, floor finishing, and plastering.

Once these are completed, the clinic will be dedicated for public use and is expected to significantly improve access to healthcare services in the area. This facility will help reduce long travel distances for basic medical treatment, especially for pregnant women, children, and the elderly.

Community members have shown enthusiasm and gratitude, acknowledging the relief the clinic will bring. The initiative is also creating jobs for local builders and laborers, further boosting the district's economy. Its completion is eagerly anticipated in the near future.

In another critical health development, Rep. Manseah is constructing a modern Health Center in Garplay, the headquarters of District #4. Garplay, home to approximately 35,350 residents, has long struggled with inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

The ongoing project is designed to provide both primary and emergency health services. It will be equipped with maternity wards, outpatient rooms, a laboratory, and a pharmacy. This facility aims to serve the entire district, especially during health emergencies and outbreaks.