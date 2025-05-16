Liberia: Boakai Extends Olive Branch to Opposition

In a spirit of unity and national renewal, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has reached out to key opposition leaders in the country with goodwill telephone calls, signaling reconciliation and a commitment to inclusiveness.

Among those contacted were former President George M. Weah, political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC); Alexander B. Cummings, political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC); and Benoni Wilfred Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP).

The President also extended a goodwill message to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, under whom he served as Vice President from 2006 to 2017.

"It was squarely within such a frame of mind that I, earlier today, placed special goodwill telephone calls to former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Manneh Weah, as well as eminent national leaders Benoni Wilfred Urey and Alexander Benedict Cummings," Boakai stated.

The President also reached out to religious and traditional leaders, including the Liberia Council of Churches, the National Muslim Council of Liberia, and the Chairman of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders.

In a podcast message to the nation on Unification Day, May 14, 2025, President Boakai emphasized the importance of unity and inclusion, assuring Liberians that his administration remains open to meaningful engagement that supports national development.

"As we commemorate this important day, let us recommit to the principles of national unity, patriotism, and collective progress. Let us each do our part, wherever we are and in whatever we do, to build a Liberia that is peaceful, equitable, and prosperous for all," he urged.

President Boakai also praised the peaceful resolution of the recent leadership standoff in the House of Representatives, congratulating Representative Richard Nagbe Koon on his election as Speaker.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Honorable Koon and urge him to lead with courage, inclusiveness, and humility," the President said, and added, "He must reach across the aisle, unify the House, and focus on the mandate given by the Liberian people."

President Boakai also commended former Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa for his gracious decision, which played a crucial role in resolving the impasse.

"This moment marks not only the end of a protracted standoff, but also the beginning of a renewed opportunity to serve our people with honor and urgency," Boakai said.

He expressed gratitude to all Liberians--elders, community leaders, religious authorities, and citizens, who contributed to the peaceful resolution, calling it a strong reflection of the values celebrated on National Unification Day.

"As we return to the work of governance, let us remember: the time for service is now. The Liberian people are watching. They are hoping. And they deserve our very best."

He concluded with a call for unity to become more than a slogan: "Unification must become a way of life, reflected in how we govern, how we engage one another, and how we respond to the challenges before us. Whether we face economic hardship, climate shocks, or the aspirations of our youth, we must do so as one people, bound by a shared past and inspired by a common destiny." Editing by Jonathan Browne