Liberia: Boakai Revokes Bio Chico Mining Permit

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has, with immediate effect, revoked the operating permit of Bio Chico Resources Liberia Limited, barring the company from using all public roads in the country to transport iron ore from its mining sites.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Mathew Piah announced during a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) on Wednesday, May 15, 2025.

According to him, the decision followed a high-level inter-ministerial meeting convened by President Joseph Boakai on May 14, 2025 on the grounds of the executive mantion in Monrovia.

He said, The meeting brought together key ministries, including Justice, Mines and Energy, Public Works, Transport, State, and Information, in response to growing public concern over the reckless movement of heavy-duty trucks operated by Bio Chico along the Bomi corridor to the Freeport of Monrovia.

He emphasized that the heavy-duty trucks operated by the company's drivers have become a major hazard to commuters and residents, citing multiple reports of accidents, including some resulting in fatalities. "As someone who lives in Brewerville, I witness this danger firsthand. Some nights, 50 to 60 trucks carrying ore pass through with extremely bright lights, disrupting lives and posing risks," Piah said.

Bio Chico Resources Liberia, a company registered under the laws of Hong Kong, was licensed to explore, produce, and export iron ore in Gbarpolu County. However, Minister Piah says, the company's road operations were never authorized through a comprehensive sectoral permit. "They were operating under a permit issued by a single entity, without clearance from the Ministry of Mines and Energy," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, president Boikai reminded officials during the meeting that a previous directive was already in place banning the transportation of ore by road.

This directive, he says inherited from the past administration, was part of a transitional arrangement that granted a three-year period to Western Cluster Limited to build alternative infrastructure, such as a dedicated haul road and a jetty, for ore transportation.

"Instead of adhering to the agreed terms, Bio Chico began transporting ore directly to the Freeport, a clear breach of the conditions set in their concession agreement," Piah explained.

He revealed that following the meeting, President Boakai instructed that all permits associated with the road transport of ore by Bio Chico be immediately revoked. "No Bio Chico truck transporting iron ore will be allowed to use public roads anymore," Piah declared.

He concluded by stressing that the company was expected to build its own road and jetty for ore movement. "They were supposed to transport the ore from the site to a stockpile area near the jetty and await completion of the jetty before exporting. What they are doing now is a total violation," he said.

Meanwhile, the president has with immediate effect, revoked the operating permit of Bio Chico to use all public roads in the Liberia to transport iron ore from its mining sites.