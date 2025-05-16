Liberia: Boakai Revokes Bio Chico Mining Permit

16 May 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has, with immediate effect, revoked the operating permit of Bio Chico Resources Liberia Limited, barring the company from using all public roads in the country to transport iron ore from its mining sites.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Mathew Piah announced during a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT) on Wednesday, May 15, 2025.

According to him, the decision followed a high-level inter-ministerial meeting convened by President Joseph Boakai on May 14, 2025 on the grounds of the executive mantion in Monrovia.

He said, The meeting brought together key ministries, including Justice, Mines and Energy, Public Works, Transport, State, and Information, in response to growing public concern over the reckless movement of heavy-duty trucks operated by Bio Chico along the Bomi corridor to the Freeport of Monrovia.

He emphasized that the heavy-duty trucks operated by the company's drivers have become a major hazard to commuters and residents, citing multiple reports of accidents, including some resulting in fatalities. "As someone who lives in Brewerville, I witness this danger firsthand. Some nights, 50 to 60 trucks carrying ore pass through with extremely bright lights, disrupting lives and posing risks," Piah said.

Bio Chico Resources Liberia, a company registered under the laws of Hong Kong, was licensed to explore, produce, and export iron ore in Gbarpolu County. However, Minister Piah says, the company's road operations were never authorized through a comprehensive sectoral permit. "They were operating under a permit issued by a single entity, without clearance from the Ministry of Mines and Energy," he added.

According to him, president Boikai reminded officials during the meeting that a previous directive was already in place banning the transportation of ore by road.

This directive, he says inherited from the past administration, was part of a transitional arrangement that granted a three-year period to Western Cluster Limited to build alternative infrastructure, such as a dedicated haul road and a jetty, for ore transportation.

"Instead of adhering to the agreed terms, Bio Chico began transporting ore directly to the Freeport, a clear breach of the conditions set in their concession agreement," Piah explained.

He revealed that following the meeting, President Boakai instructed that all permits associated with the road transport of ore by Bio Chico be immediately revoked. "No Bio Chico truck transporting iron ore will be allowed to use public roads anymore," Piah declared.

He concluded by stressing that the company was expected to build its own road and jetty for ore movement. "They were supposed to transport the ore from the site to a stockpile area near the jetty and await completion of the jetty before exporting. What they are doing now is a total violation," he said.

Meanwhile, the president has with immediate effect, revoked the operating permit of Bio Chico to use all public roads in the Liberia to transport iron ore from its mining sites.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.