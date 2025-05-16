Liberia Begins Firearms Registration for Civilians

The Government of Liberia, through the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms (LiNCSA), has officially announced the commencement of the national registration and licensing process for civilian-owned firearms.

The announcement was made by LiNCSA Chairperson James M. Fromayan during a regular press briefing held at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism on Thursday May 15, 2025.

According to him, the move is in line with the Act establishing the Arms Commission and Executive Order #141, signed by President Joseph N. Boakai on February 24, 2025, to register all firearms in civilian possession across the country.

Mr. Fromayan emphasized that while civilians are permitted to own firearms in Liberia, it is illegal to do so without proper authorization.

"No civilian is allowed to possess or use a firearm unless they obtain a permit or license from the Arms Commission," he stated.

He added that applicants must demonstrate proof of basic firearm handling and competence training certified by the Liberia National Police, and that Those who lack such proof will be required to undergo a mandatory compliance training program before qualifying for any permit or license.

Under the new policy, Fromayan notes that a Firearm Permit allows a civilian to legally acquire and possess a firearm within Liberia, while a Firearm License grants legal authorization to operate and use said firearm, strictly in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Commission.

He outlined the purposes under which civilians may legally possess a firearm, which he says include, Game hunting for livelihood or sport or Participation in traditional ceremonies, Personal protection under special security need categories.

According to him, only two types of firearms are approved for civilian use under the 2024 Firearms and Ammunition Control Law, and they include shoulder firearms, which include single or double-barrel rifles used for hunting, traditional purposes, or recreation, and the 9x19mm pistols, authorized specifically for special security needs.

However, he says, certain categories of individuals and institutions may receive exemptions under the law due to their official roles or societal status, and these include legislators, justices of the Supreme Court, heads and deputies of government ministries, agencies, commissions, diplomatic missions, concession companies, large businesses, and eminent citizens amongst other.

"To be eligible for a permit or license, applicants must be a legal resident of Liberia aged 18 or above, have no criminal record, including domestic violence, not be on parole or have a history of mental illness or drug addiction and not have committed any human rights violations."

Accordingly, he says, registrations will take place at the LiNCSA office, located on the ground floor of the Executive Mansion in Monrovia, and application requirements and schedule of fees will be provided upon submission of a formal letter of application. "All payments must be made to a designated bank account provided by the Commission."

He pointed out that a Firearm Permit is renewable every two years, while a Firearm License must be renewed annually. He clarified that the Commission does not sell firearms; instead, firearms must be purchased from vendors certified by LiNCSA.

He says, as part of Executive Order #141, President Boakai has granted a one-year amnesty, ending February 24, 2026, for civilians currently in possession of unregistered firearms to comply with the law.

However, he added that only one firearm per eligible individual will be allowed for registration, and private security firms are prohibited from possessing firearms under the new law.

Meanwhile, Fromayan warned that after the amnesty period, anyone found in possession of an unregistered firearm will be arrested and prosecuted.

"Illegal possession of a firearm will be treated as a felonious crime, punishable by imprisonment," he stressed. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.