Liberia: Tackle Bread-and-Butter Issues - MPC urges House

16 May 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) has called on members of the House of Representatives to set aside their political differences and prioritize the pressing economic and social concerns of the Liberian people.

The call comes in the wake of the election of Representative Richard Nagbe Koon as Speaker of the House, following a period of political turbulence.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the MPC congratulated Speaker Koon on his election and lauded the House for respecting the Supreme Court's recent ruling, which paved the way for a lawful and peaceful speakership election.

"This moment marks an important turning point for the Legislature and the nation," the party said, praising the peaceful resolution of the leadership crisis. "Liberia's progress begins with a Legislature that is united in purpose and committed to the interests of the people", it noted.

The MPC, led by its political leader, businessman Simeon Freeman, urged Speaker Koon to govern with fairness and inclusivity, emphasizing that a united Legislature is essential to enacting effective policies that address the country's "bread-and-butter" issues--such as unemployment, rising living costs, and inadequate public services.

The MPC also commended outgoing Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, for what it called a "bold step" in resigning, a move the party says helped defuse tensions and paved the way for fresh leadership.

"With his resignation, former Speaker Koffa demonstrated political maturity and a willingness to put country above self," the statement reads.

Freeman stressed the need for stronger legislative leadership as a foundation for national development, calling on lawmakers to prioritize unity, transparency, and accountability.

"We must move forward together--united in vision, action, and responsibility," the party emphasized.

It spoke of growing public frustration over economic hardship and pointed to a renewed push for the Legislature to deliver tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Liberians.

