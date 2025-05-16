Liberia: DEA Arrests 29-Year-Old Woman With Drugs

Nimba — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Nimba Detachment has arrested a 29-year-old Liberian woman, Benshedia Secret Weah, at Zor Gowee checkpoint in Nimba County with drugs.

Ms. Weah was reportedly en route from Ghana when she was intercepted at the checkpoint during a routine security inspection.

A search was conducted by the joint security team operating at the Zor Gowee checkpoint, which led to the discovery of illegal substances in her possession.

Officers found eight (8) plates of marijuana, commonly referred to as "load," hidden among her belongings.

The Zor Gowee checkpoint is located along the road leading to Loguatuo port of entry, approximately a 25-minute drive from Sanniquellie, the capital City of Nimba County.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized from Ms. Weah is US$1,200, equivalent to 237,600 Liberian Dollars.

Following her arrest, Ms. Weah was transported to the LDEA regional headquarters in Sanniquellie, where she is currently being held behind bars.

Authorities confirmed that she will remain in custody pending further investigation and prosecuted in accordance with Liberian law.

This arrest adds to a series of recent drug-related apprehensions by the LDEA in Nimba County, signaling a heightened crackdown on narcotics trafficking.

In a separate incident, two other suspects were arrested at the Tappita checkpoint with a significant quantity of marijuana.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Lawrence Langan and 28-year-old Kesselly Vonleh, were apprehended after a routine search conducted by joint security forces.

The drugs found in their possession are estimated to be worth over 30,000 Liberian Dollars and were concealed inside their traveling bags.

On April 25, 2025, the LDEA also arrested a 17-year-old Liberian girl, Victoria Toweh, in Toweh Town, Lower Nimba County.

Ms. Toweh was found in possession of marijuana with a street value of 21,700 Liberian Dollars during an operation led by the LDEA.

Chief of Operations for the LDEA Nimba Detachment, Mr. Bill Cooper, reiterated the Agency's commitment to eradicating illegal drug trade in the region.

He vowed to hold accountable anyone found in possession of harmful substances, citing the dangers such drugs pose to public health and societal well-being.

"Drugs are illegal substances that negatively affect human lives and development. We will not tolerate their distribution or use," Mr. Cooper stated.

He called on individuals involved in the distribution, importation, or sale of illegal drugs to desist immediately, warning that violators will face the full weight of the law.

Meanwhile, residents of Nimba County have commended the LDEA for its proactive efforts and increased vigilance in combating drug-related crimes.

Citizens note that under the current administration, there has been a visible decline in drug activity across the county, in contrast to previous years when drug trafficking was on the rise.