Liberia: Senate's Digital Reforms Are Commendable - but Accountability Must Follow

Senate Pro — Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence's recent address to the Liberian Senate marks an ambitious and commendable step toward modernization and institutional discipline within the Legislature. From the full rollout of a biometric time and attendance system to the integration of Starlink internet, official email addresses, and a completed draft of the Senate's Strategic Plan, the Pro-Tempore has made it clear that the Senate intends to lead from the front in Liberia's digital transformation.

This is no small feat. In a political environment where inertia often overshadows initiative, Karnga-Lawrence's leadership has, at least administratively, injected momentum and purpose into the upper house. The biometric system, if honestly administered, will address the long-festering issue of time fraud that has drained public resources and eroded public trust. The Senate's leap ahead of the Executive Branch in fulfilling the mandates of Executive Order No. 147 is a rare display of initiative in a country where legislative bodies too often lag in basic reforms.

However, modernization must not be mistaken for transformation. Structural change is hollow unless it is accompanied by rigorous oversight, bold accountability, and public-facing transparency.

The Pro-Tempore's call for swift action on the mysterious $200 million agriculture-sector loan--of which over $124 million reportedly vanished into unimplemented roadworks and $40 million was intended for struggling farmers--is a defining test. For years, Liberians have watched vast sums allocated to agriculture and rural development disappear into bureaucratic black holes. That Karnga-Lawrence has tasked the Agriculture Committee to hold public hearings is encouraging, but the public has heard such promises before. What matters now is follow-through.

The same applies to her concern about delayed funds for referral hospitals and health centers. If citizens in River Gee or Grand Kru are dying from preventable conditions while funds are stuck in the Ministry of Finance's pipeline, then the Senate must act decisively. Health care delays cost lives. Legislative inquiries must no longer end in toothless reports shelved in dusty committee rooms.

Further, her demand for equitable road fund distribution and an investigation into alleged violations of the Road Fund Act reveals an awareness of growing regional discontent over infrastructure marginalization. For far too long, funds have been funneled toward politically strategic regions, often ignoring the real needs of impoverished counties. Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence must back her words with action. Naming violators and enforcing legislative consequences will be the true test of whether this Senate intends to be a reform chamber or a rubber stamp.

It is also fitting that she acknowledged the Committee on Concessions for its vigorous work on natural resource management. Liberia's extractive sector remains a fertile ground for exploitation, not only by foreign multinationals but also by local actors who undermine national interest. If this Senate can draft and push forward enforceable reforms to clean up the sector, it will have done the nation a great service.

Still, no amount of institutional housekeeping, strategic planning, or biometric check-ins can substitute for the Senate's fundamental responsibility: ensuring that public funds serve public good. Reforms must extend beyond the Capitol Building's Wi-Fi range and into the fields, clinics, roads, and homes of ordinary Liberians.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence has laid the groundwork. Now comes the harder part--delivering outcomes that matter to the people.

If the Senate wishes to be taken seriously as a reform-driven body, it must rise beyond internal reorganization and finally hold the powerful to account.

The people are watching. So are we.