Africa CEO Forum 2025 - Towards an Ambitious New Deal Between Public Governance and Private Investment

Concluded on May 13 in Abidjan, the AFRICA CEO FORUM 2025 – co-organized by Jeune Afrique Media Group and the IFC – brought together over 2,800 economic and political leaders from 90 countries. This 12th edition marks a strategic turning point in consolidating an ambitious public-private partnership for the continent.

This year's edition stood out through concrete commitments: four major deals were signed in the fields of AI, connectivity, energy, and real estate, illustrating a shared willingness to move from words to action.

In the face of rising global economic uncertainty, participants placed economic governance and the effective implementation of the AfCFTA at the top of the agenda, with a strong conviction: only a structured dialogue between governments and businesses will unlock Africa's full potential.

The 12th edition of the Africa CEO Forum concluded today in Abidjan, gathering more than 2,800 business leaders, investors, and public decision-makers from 90 countries under the theme: "Can a New Public-Private Deal Reshape the Continent's Future?" Over the course of two days, participants explored ways to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors to boost Africa's economic growth.

Discussions centered on three key pillars: improving economic governance, optimizing public policy, and accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). These priorities aim to create a more favorable environment for investment, encourage innovation, and drive deeper economic integration across the continent.

One of the Forum's highlights was the presidential panel, which brought together several heads of state, including Presidents Alassane Ouattara (Côte d'Ivoire), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa), Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (Mauritania), and Paul Kagame (Rwanda). President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of strong public-private partnerships for Africa's development and integration, stressing the need for increased collaboration to address today's economic challenges.

Several agreements were signed during the Forum, with total commitments estimated at over $200 million:

ACCESS Bank x DEG

Signing of a $100 million facility between Access Bank Plc and a consortium of major development finance institutions, led by DEG.

Objective: Support Nigerian SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

Focus areas: growth financing, economic inclusion, and gender equality.

Prime Minister's Office of Côte d'Ivoire x Invest International (Netherlands)

Two projects signed:

Development of 2,000 hectares of rice fields in Songon, including a plant to convert rice waste into biodegradable packaging. Agricultural waste sorting, collection, and recycling project focused on cocoa production in the southwest of Côte d'Ivoire.

IFC x Groupe Duval x Proparco

Tripartite partnership announced to support sustainable, mixed-use construction in Abidjan. Objectives: meet the growing demand for office, retail, and serviced apartment space; create jobs; and boost the business tourism and hospitality sectors.

BRVM x Africa50

Memorandum of understanding signed to mobilize regional savings for infrastructure development within the WAEMU zone. Instruments: project bonds and financial products issued via BRVM to attract long-term investors (pension funds, institutional and private investors). Statements from Alain Ebobissé (Africa50) and Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounvé (BRVM) highlighted financial innovation and African financial sovereignty.

Schneider Electric

Two agreements signed:

With 3MD Energy: enhance medium-voltage electrical distribution for industrial use. With Smart Energy: partnership on training, energy audits, and sustainable digital solutions.

Amir Ben Yahmed, CEO of Jeune Afrique Media Group and president of the Africa CEO Forum, stated: "For this 12th edition, the Africa CEO Forum once again enabled a gathering unlike any other on the continent, bringing together public and private decision-makers from across Africa and beyond. The message we have emphasized since the forum's inception has gained ground: in an era marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainty, Africa must unleash the power of its private sector to chart its own course. It is now up to public decision-makers to provide them with the means to succeed."

"The Africa CEO Forum has become a key platform for shaping and scaling solutions that empower the private sector," said IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop. "These range from innovative financial tools—like local currency financing—to major initiatives that unlock high-potential investment opportunities, such as the new network of African investment promotion agencies launched at this 12th edition. We're proud to support efforts that help African companies realize their full potential."

About the Africa CEO Forum

Founded in 2012, the Africa CEO Forum is the leading platform dedicated to the CEOs of Africa's largest companies and multinationals, investors, heads of state, ministers, and representatives of key financial institutions active across the continent. The Forum provides a high-level space for networking, experience sharing, and analysis of the trends shaping the business world. Its annual summit aims to offer concrete, innovative solutions to advance the continent and its private sector. The Africa CEO Forum was created by Jeune Afrique Media Group and is co-organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC),, a member of the World Bank Group.

https://www.theafricaceoforum.com/forum-2025/en/

About IFC

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Operating in over 100 countries, it leverages its capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing economies. In fiscal year 2024, IFC committed a record $56 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, deploying private sector solutions and mobilizing private capital to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity on a livable planet.

www.ifc.org

