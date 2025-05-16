Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Experts Raise Concerns As Suspected Cases Reach 4, 881 With 138 Deaths

As Nigeria records 4, 881 suspected cases of Lassa fever, with 717 confirmed and 138 deaths, health experts have raised concerns, warning that the country has not treated Lassa fever with the urgency it demands.

The Lassa fever situation report for week 18 (epidemiological week 18), released on Wednesday, revealed that the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 19.2 per cent, an increase from 18.0 per cent recorded in the same period in 2024.

According to NCDC, the number of new confirmed cases dropped from 11 in week 17 to a lower figure in the current reporting week. 93 local government areas across 18 states have recorded at least one confirmed case so far this year.

The report revealed that three states--Ondo, Bauchi, and Taraba--account for 71 per cent of all confirmed cases. Ondo alone reported 30 per cent, Bauchi 25 per cent, and Taraba 16 per cent. The remaining 28 per cent were spread across 15 other states.

The deaths were reported in 15 States: Ondo (27), Bauchi (15), Edo (19), Taraba (34), Ebonyi (11), Kogi (4), Gombe (7), Plateau (5), Benue (5), Nasarawa (4), Kaduna (2), Enugu (1), Delta (2), Cross River (1), and Ogun (1).

Meanwhile, a Professor of Virology, Oyewale Tomori, said, "We have been toying with Lassa fever, never considering it a major public health issue. Until we do so, it will continue to rage and ravage our communities."

Prof. Tomori stressed the need for more targeted public education, noting that vague messages like "don't eat bush meat" are ineffective. "People will eat bush meat. We need step-by-step information about where the hosts are found, how the disease is transmitted, what symptoms to look out for, and how to protect oneself," he said.

He also highlighted a critical flaw in Nigeria's diagnostic capacity, revealing that only about 10 per cent of suspected Lassa fever cases are laboratory-confirmed. "We remain ignorant about diagnosing 90 per cent of suspected cases.

Our laboratory system must be seriously overhauled."

Also, an Associate Professor of Infectious Disease and Genomics in the Department of Microbiology, Adeleke University, Dr. Oladipo Kolawole, said Nigeria's battle against Lassa fever requires sustained investment in diagnostics, community engagement, and health system strengthening, coupled with local research leadership.

He said that by integrating technology, traditional knowledge, and policy enforcement, the country can transition from recurrent outbreaks to long-term control and eventual elimination.

Dr. Kolawole also said that the country can effectively overcome the persistent challenge of Lassa fever by implementing a multi-sectoral, science-driven, and community-centred approach that addresses prevention, detection, treatment, and health system resilience.

He stated, "We should leverage local health / biomedical influencers, radio dramas, and social media (e.g., TikTok, WhatsApp) for culturally tailored messaging. Train community volunteers (like Village Health Workers) to educate on avoiding bush burning, open food storage, and unsafe burial practices."

He also called for support for local vaccine development, leveraging organisations such as Helix Biogen Institute and ACEGID, among others, that focus on vaccine development in the country.

Speaking on the environmental conditions that make many communities vulnerable to the virus, a public health expert, Dr. Ozy Okonokhua, emphasised that "Rodents are the primary carriers, and they thrive in dirty and unhygienic environments. Keeping our surroundings clean and ensuring food is properly covered are essential steps in breaking the chain of transmission."

Dr. Okonokhua warned that current awareness campaigns are mostly urban-focused, while rural communities, where the disease burden is often highest, remain largely uninformed and unsupported.

"Many people in rural areas dry their grains in the open, exposing them to rodent contamination. Without alternative means of food preservation, awareness alone will not solve the problem," he explained.

He also called for the engagement of traditional rulers and religious leaders to disseminate health information in local languages.

Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria, with outbreaks occurring mainly during the dry season (November to April). The disease primarily spreads through food or household items contaminated by the urine and faeces of infected Mastomys rats. Human-to-human transmission is also standard, particularly in healthcare settings with inadequate infection control measures.

In 2024, Nigeria recorded 1,187 confirmed cases and 191 deaths. Despite a slight reduction in the case fatality rate from 16.4 per cent in 2024 to 15.4 per cent early this year, the recent spike in deaths has reignited concerns.

To curb the spread of the disease, the NCDC has activated its multi-sectoral Incident Management System, working alongside government agencies and development partners.

While the National Lassa Fever Incident Management System (IMS) has been activated to coordinate response activities, experts said that more is needed beyond technical coordination, stressing that until these gaps are addressed, the country may continue to see a seasonal resurgence of lassa fever which is both preventable and manageable with the right approach.