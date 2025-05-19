Nigeria: Army Responds to Allegations of Sexual Exploitation of Widows of Fallen Heroes

*Urges victims with credible evidence to report

The Nigerian Army has responded to the viral allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of widows of fallen heroes in the course of processing their deceased husbands' benefits.

The Service stated that it took all allegations of sexual harassment or exploitation very seriously.

This response followed a trending publication on social and traditional media platforms alleging neglect of widows of fallen soldiers and raising concerns of sexual harassment and bribery during the processing of death benefits.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Apollonia Anele, in a statement, said no formal complaints had been received through its Human Rights Desks or investigative channels at the time of this response.

She encouraged any widow with credible evidence to report such misconduct through established complaint mechanisms to enable prompt disciplinary action.

Stressing that the Nigerian Army recognised the emotional and socioeconomic challenges faced by the families whenever their breadwinners pass on, the Army spokesperson said the force remained firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for abuse or exploitation.

Anele explained that, contrary to the claims of neglect, the Nigerian Army had institutionalised a robust welfare system that provided death benefits to the next-of-kin (NOK) of deceased personnel.

These benefits, she said, included the gratuity paid by the Military Pension Board, while the Nigerian Army paid for the burial expenses.

This, she said, was in addition to the COAS's financial support and Group Personnel Accident Insurance. Others, according to her, were the Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS), Benevolent Funds, Group Life Insurance, and death gratuity.

Anele said that the Army also facilitated the withdrawal of the late personnel's contribution from the Federal Housing Scheme and rendered it to the NOK.