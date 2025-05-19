Liberia: Dreams Turned Nightmare - Liberian Footballers Reportedly Stranded, Unpaid in Albania

Monrovia — Hope has reportedly turned into hardship for several Liberian footballers who recently transferred to Albanian club FK Apolonia.

Players Jenkins Sieh and Augustine Mulbah Jr. are among those allegedly stranded in the European nation, facing dire living conditions and unpaid wages, according to reports emerging from sources in Europe.

The footballers had signed permanent contracts with FK Apolonia, a move facilitated through a partnership between ES Sport Management and the Albanian club. The transfer was intended to provide the Liberian athletes with an opportunity to develop their careers and gain international exposure.

Discoveries Augustine Mulbah Jr. and Paynesville FC's Jenkins Sieh arrived in Albania on February 10 2025 and started their new path with FK Apolonia and were later joined by Fassell FC striker Robin Kane Henry who is believed to be back in Liberia.

However, sources close to the players paint a starkly different picture of their reality since arriving in Albania.

Allegations have surfaced indicating that the players have been participating in matches and training sessions without receiving their contracted salaries. Adding to their distress is the uncertainty surrounding who has been collecting their earned wages.

The situation has reportedly left the Liberian footballers in a precarious state.

According to these sources, the players are currently living in severely inadequate conditions, purportedly sharing a single, cramped room. Their daily lives are reportedly confined to traveling between their shared living space and the football pitch for matches and practice, with limited social interaction outside of their professional obligations.

The alleged lack of financial compensation has compounded their difficulties, leaving them without the means to support themselves or to facilitate a return to Liberia.

The financial struggle has effectively stranded the players in Albania, far from their families and support networks.

Efforts to independently verify the claims through FK Apolonia and ES Sport Management have so far been unsuccessful. However, the gravity of the allegations has prompted concern within the Liberian footballing community and among diaspora groups in Europe.

Meanwhile, following four years of working together, Robin Kane Hney and his agency ES Sport Management officially agreed to terminate their professional relationship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The partnership, which began in 2021, came to an end following a series of recent disagreements during the player's short stay in Albania.

It's believed that the situation in Apolonia, and the silence of ES Management must have been the reason behind the termination of the agreement.

This developing story raises serious questions about the treatment of international players and the responsibilities of both clubs and player management agencies in ensuring the welfare of athletes.

The alleged plight of the Liberian footballers serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls that young athletes can face when pursuing international opportunities and underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in player transfers and contracts.

This is a developing story, and FrontPage Africa will continue to seek official comments from FK Apolonia, ES Sport Management, and the players involved.