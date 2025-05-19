Nigeria: Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration - Nigeria's Unity in Diversity a 'Work in Progress' - Tinubu

Abuja — ...Meets Obi, Fayemi, Catholic bishops at Vatican

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, joined other world leaders at St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, in Rome, for the solemn inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The ceremony, marking the official beginning of Pope Leo XIV's pontificate, followed his election by the College of Cardinals 27 days after the passing of Pope Francis. The new Pontiff, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, becomes the 267th Bishop of Rome.

President Tinubu, a Muslim, attended the Vatican event at the invitation of Pope Leo XIV, who described Nigeria as a nation "particularly dear" to him, having served at the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s.

Following the Mass, Tinubu told reporters that his participation aligned with his broader message of national unity, saying, "It is consistent in the true sense of unity in diversity, and I am greatly honoured. We have to continue to work on it--it's a work in progress for the sake of our country and the continent as a whole."

A significant moment of the day was a warm, spontaneous encounter between the President and two prominent opposition figures--Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who shared details of the meeting on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Fayemi spotted Tinubu seated with other dignitaries and urged Obi to join him in paying homage to the President.

Breaking the ice, Fayemi joked, "Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence."

In his characteristic humour, President Tinubu responded, "I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I'm the Head of the Nigerian Delegation."

His remark reportedly drew laughter from Obi, who replied light-heartedly, "Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation."

After the inauguration, President Tinubu met with members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Rome, urging Nigerians to harness their diversity for national stability and progress.

"If we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country's hope is stability and progress," the President was quoted as saying by his spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu described it as a historic privilege to be the President of Nigeria at the time of the installation of a new Pope in Rome.

Leading the bishops was Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and President of the CBCN, who thanked the President for facilitating their visits to the Vatican, first to attend the funeral of the late Pope Francis and now to witness the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

He described the development as heralding a new era of stronger engagement between the Catholic Church and the Nigerian government.

"You are always there for us. Now that you have come to the Vatican, whenever we have our conference in Nigeria, we will also invite you, and we look forward to interfacing with you just as you were able to do with the Holy Father," Archbishop Ugorji said.

Other members of the clergy who met with the President included Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos, and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese.

The President's delegation included Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who told reporters that Tinubu's presence at the Vatican reflected deep solidarity across faith lines.

"It is very symbolic and indicative of the great solidarity he continues to show, not just to the Muslim community, but to the entire Christian community. He has shown this by attending this Mass, being himself a Muslim," she said.

"This also demonstrates his commitment to the advancement of peace, not just in the African region but globally. This Pope is deeply committed to peace in Ukraine, Gaza, and other conflict zones--aspirations that align with President Tinubu's own vision for peace."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking further, Mr. Onanuga described President Tinubu as a symbol of religious tolerance and interfaith harmony.

"The President has shown he is a man who believes in unity and interfaith respect. He has demonstrated this in his cabinet appointments--62% of which are Christians. This visit sends a clear message: whether Christian or Muslim, we all worship the same God," he said.

Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Mr. Ademola Oshodi, said the President's participation at the Papal inauguration countered stereotypes about religious intolerance in Nigeria.

"This shows that a Muslim president can be accepted and is liberal enough to carry the whole country along. It challenges the perception that Nigeria is defined by sectarian conflict. The Pope's invitation is a recognition of the country's commitment to religious freedom and inclusion," he stated.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja on Tuesday, May 20.