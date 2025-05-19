Nigeria: Police Arrest Deposed Priest, Others, Recover Arms in Benin

19 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City — The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, announced the arrest of the deposed Ohen (priest) of Okhuoromi in Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State Ovbokhan Igbinvia, along with five others, for alleged involvement in kidnapping activities.

According to the command, arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, bullets and other items, such as a suspected human skull, were recovered during the operation.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, yesterday, stated that further investigations were ongoing to recover additional arms and apprehend the suspect's fleeing accomplices.

He also assured the public that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, remains committed to eliminating all criminal elements from the state.

According to the statement: "The Edo State Command, in a sting operation carried out by operatives of the Command Intelligence and Rapid Response Squad alongside the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, arrested the recently dethroned Ohen of Okhuoromi, Ovbokhan Igbinovia Kelvin, 43; Osarodion Omoregie, 41; Charles Otasowei, 55; Edwin Igbinovia, 45; and Osagie Igbinovia, 44.

"The following exhibits were recovered from the premises of Ovbokhan Igbinovia Kelvin, the dethroned Ohen of Okhuoromi, during a search: two (2) AK-47 rifles with serial numbers TH4782 and 6683, two (2) single-barrel locally made shotguns, three (3) empty AK-47 magazines, one (1) OFM magazine, eleven (11) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and a suspected human skull.

"The investigation is ongoing to recover other arms and ammunition in his possession and to arrest his fleeing gang members."

"Commissioner of Police Monday Agbonika, FDC, assures the general public that the Command will not be deterred or distracted in its resolve to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality."

