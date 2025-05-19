Ghana Health Service Confirms 3 Cases of Monkeypox

A total of three cases of Mpox (Monkeypox) have been confirmed in Ghana this year, as of May 15, 2025.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), no deaths have been recorded, as all confirmed cases were mild.

Nonetheless, the GHS is urging the public to practise good hand hygiene and avoid close contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms such as a rash. It also advised that any suspected cases be reported immediately to the nearest health facility.

According to the GHS Mpox dashboard, while the first case was confirmed in February, the two most recent cases, both identified at health facilities earlier this month, are unrelated.

The first case involved a 32-year-old male on antiretroviral therapy who presented with a week-long history of fever, chills, pustular and vesicular lesions on the trunk, gluteal, and anorectal regions.

The second case, the Service noted, involved a 34-year-old male with a two-week history of a generalised rash that did not improve with self-medication.

In a statement issued in Accra last Thursday, the Director-General of the GHS, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, assured the public that there was no cause for alarm, as measures were in place to contain the situation.

"Ghana's public health system remains vigilant, and established protocols for the detection, management, and control of infectious diseases are being rigorously followed," he said.

Prof. Akoriyea disclosed that contact tracing efforts have been initiated to identify individuals who may have come into contact with the confirmed cases, for close monitoring and prompt management.

Additionally, surveillance has been heightened across all health facilities nationwide to ensure that any further suspected cases are swiftly identified and investigated.

"We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all citizens and residents. We have the capacity and expertise to manage this situation and prevent a larger outbreak," he said.

Mpox is a viral illness similar to smallpox.

It typically causes fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

The virus spreads through direct contact with an infected person's skin or bodily fluids, including through sexual contact.

Symptoms may include fever, rash or lesions, tiredness, headaches, muscle and back pain, and swollen glands.

Across Africa, the disease remains a major concern. As of March 2025, more than 24,200 cases and around 260 deaths have been recorded in 22 countries.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has been hardest hit, accounting for a large share of both cases and the fatalities.