Kenya: Kindiki Hits Out At Gachagua Over Post-Election Violence Remarks

18 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his post-election violence remarks.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service in Busia, the Deputy President described Gachagua's remarks are dangerous and reckless.

He assured that the government will not allow any kind of violence in the period leading to and after the 2027 general election.

"Kenya will never return to political barbarity. Not in 2027, not at any other time in the future. Our country learnt hard and painful lessons from 2007/2008 events. Never again," he stated.

Gachagua, who spoke during an interview on a local Television Station on Friday warned that if not conducted diligently, the 2027 election would midwife a post-election violence similar to the 2007/2008 or even worse.

"With the mood in the country, if that IEBC tries to mess with the elections, there will be no country here. I want to tell you that 2007 will look like a Christmas party," Gachagua had stated.

"I want to tell those commissioners to be Kenyans and to be patriotic and not to attempt to force William Ruto on the people of Kenya. It will not work. The people of Kenya will not accept it, people want change, and they are ready for change," he added.

Following his remarks, several leaders have come out to castigate the former DP, some, including the Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, labelling them as 'careless' and 'reckless'.

