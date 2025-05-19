Kenya: 'Rigathi Gachagua Is the Most Peaceful Leader in Kenya,' Ex-DP Tells Kindiki and Murkomen Over Post-Election Violence.

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come out to clarify his comments on post-election violence.

Speaking during a Sunday Church Service in Gatanga, Gachagua explained that contrary to the interpretation given by government officials he simply warned the nominated polls agency chief against overturning the people's will in the 2027 polls.

He argued that any attempts to manipulate the poll results would not be received lightly.

"I want to implore those commissioners picked by President Ruto to be Kenyans and to be patriotic," Gachagua said.

"People want change, and they are ready for change; indeed, the mood in the country is that if the IEBC tries to mess with the elections, there would be no country here; 2007 would look like a Christmas party," the former Deputy President warned.

Gachagua laughed off remarks by his successor Kithure Kindiki and interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who hit out at him over his remarks during an interview on a popular online podcast.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service in Busia, the Deputy President described Gachagua's remarks are dangerous and reckless.

Gachagua in return stated that he and his supporters have always been committed to peace and stability

"Rigathi Gachagua is the most peaceful man in Kenya. During my impeachment some of my supporters wanted to go to the streets to stop the political persecution but I talked to them and told them to keep peace and if they really feel wronged they should compose a song," he narrated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ex-DP added: "Can you imagine what would have happened if it had been Raila Odinga or if it was President William Ruto who was being impeached?" he posed.

He challenged Murkomen to instruct the investigation organs to bring those who have been disrupting his meeting to account.

Gachagua, however, directly accused President William Ruto of orchestrating the chaotic disruption of his party's launch.

The former Deputy President also recounted several other alleged incidents where goons disrupted his functions.

He cited a funeral in Limuru, Kiambu County, where individuals under police escort reportedly attacked him.In another case, he alleged that goons linked to a prominent Mt Kenya politician, allegedly aligned with Ruto, attacked a church event in Nyeri County.

He further cited a December 2023 prayer meeting in Nyandarua County, where police allegedly fired tear gas into the crowd.

In January 2024, he claimed goons under police escort evicted his children from an office they had leased and operated for five years