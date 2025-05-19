Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Gets 146,000 Metric Tonnes of Oil From Global Market

19 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has taken delivery of 146,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from the international market, with the vessel, Hercules, still discharging the cargo.

According to checks by Vanguard, another vessel, Sienna, is scheduled to arrive with 125,000 metric tonnes of crude oil for refining.

In a related development, three vessels - Microft, STI Mighty, and PS New Orleans - have arrived to load 10,000 metric tonnes, 44,000 metric tonnes, and 44,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel from the 650,000 barrels per day refinery for the global market.

The tanker position also revealed that several vessels are scheduled to discharge various volumes of imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel for different operators, including Aiteo, A.A Rano, Obat, Pinnacle, MENJ, and Rainoil.

Olatide Jeremiah, CEO of Petroleum Price NG, confirmed the developments, stating that the deregulation of the sector has allowed marketers to buy petroleum products from the domestic and international market, leading to increased competition, which benefits consumers.

Recently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) pledged to deepen collaboration aimed at ensuring Nigeria's energy security and advancing shared prosperity for Nigerians.

Aliko Dangote, President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, emphasized that the two organizations are not competitors, but rather partners, stating, "There is no competition between us... NNPC is part and parcel of our business, and we are also part of NNPC."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.