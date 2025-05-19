Nigeria: 1 Dead, 3 Rescued As Building Collapses in Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the death of one person and the rescue of three others from the site of a collapsed two-storey building in the Idi-Araba area of Surulere, Lagos.

The building, which was still under construction, collapsed at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, causing panic among residents.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, provided an update, confirming that one body had been recovered from the rubble, while three others were rescued alive and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing," he added.