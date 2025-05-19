Nigeria: 1 Dead, 3 Rescued As Building Collapses in Lagos

19 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the death of one person and the rescue of three others from the site of a collapsed two-storey building in the Idi-Araba area of Surulere, Lagos.

The building, which was still under construction, collapsed at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, causing panic among residents.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, provided an update, confirming that one body had been recovered from the rubble, while three others were rescued alive and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing," he added.

