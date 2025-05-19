Nigeria: China to Establish Electric Vehicle Factories in Nigeria

The ambassador noted that the embassy and the Chinese government have always admonished Chinese companies operating in Nigeria to abide by rules and regulations, implement Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and adhere to environmental and safety standards,

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria has harped on the imperative of enhanced collaboration between China and Nigeria in unlocking the potential of Nigeria's Solid Minerals sector through the establishment of electric vehicle factories in Nigeria.

Speaking while paying a courtesy visit to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake in his office at the weekend, Yu Dunhai emphasised that Nigeria is a great country blessed with tremendous natural resources, noting that China has always placed Nigeria in a very pivotal position of her foreign policy.

Recalling the recent high-level engagement between Presidents Bola Tinubu and Xi Jinping during Tinubu's state visit to China, Mr Dunhai noted that both leaders agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, creating new opportunities for cooperation.

"Chinese companies are already deeply involved in Nigeria's mining sector, from exploration to processing. We aim to deepen this collaboration, especially in line with President Tinubu's eight priority areas, notably economic diversification through solid minerals," he added.

The ambassador noted that the embassy and the Chinese government have always admonished Chinese companies operating in Nigeria to abide by rules and regulations, implement Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and adhere to environmental and safety standards, stressing that the Chinese authorities have zero tolerance for illegal mining, signifying their readiness to work with the Nigerian government to bring suspected culprits to justice.

In his response, Mr Alake stated that Nigeria appreciates its long-standing relations with China, acknowledging that most Chinese firms operate within legal and regulatory frameworks. However, he expressed concern over the actions of a few operators tarnishing China's image, referencing a recent viral video involving a Chinese national allegedly bribing local security agents.

"We've taken action against illegal operators, including some Chinese nationals. While isolated, such incidents undermine the good work of many compliant Chinese firms. We need your cooperation in ensuring that such culprits are brought to justice," the minister asserted.

The minister also highlighted the impact of the Mining Marshals established to combat illegal mining affirming that the outfit has sent the right signal in the sector, raised awareness about the menace and has consequently improved compliance to regulations by both local and foreign operators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reiterated that Nigeria is open for business to serious investors, stressing that investments in the nation's mining industry are now focused on local value addition.

"For years, our minerals have been exported raw to fuel foreign industrialization. That must change. We now prioritize local processing to drive Nigeria's development. For instance, with the abundance of lithium, we want to see local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries," he said.

Mr Alake urged Mr Dunhai to encourage Chinese investors to commit to full-cycle investments--from extraction to processing--within Nigeria. He pointed out Nigeria's large market and the potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels through electric vehicle production.

Responding, Mr Dunhai expressed support for Nigeria's local value-addition policy, pointing out that one of President Xi Jinping's key priorities is promoting African industrialisation. He revealed that plans are underway to establish electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.

*Segun Tomori* , FSCA

Special Assistant on Media

to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

18th May, 2025.