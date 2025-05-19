Liberia: Kutoa Afrika Graduates All-Girl Tech Class, Urges Support for Girls' Education

Congo Town — The Kutoa Afrika Foundation has graduated its second all-girl cohort from a tuition-free, three-month computer training program. The graduation ceremony took place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Jewel Starfish Foundation headquarters in Congo Town.

Fifteen girls, ranging from grades 7 to 11 and representing various high schools, successfully completed the intensive digital literacy course. The initiative aims to empower young women with essential computer skills while promoting equal access to technology education in Liberia.

Support for Girls' Education in Liberia

Delivering the keynote address, Debbie Morris-Caranda, principal and proprietress of the School of Prince System (SPS), urged development partners and philanthropic institutions to channel more financial resources toward educating girls in technical and professional fields.

"There are many organizations helping girls with food, shelter, and clothing," she said. "But few are sending girls to school for formal education. Kutoa Afrika Foundation is doing just that -- and it's changing lives."

She emphasized the importance of digital literacy, noting that girls lacking computer skills are often excluded from employment opportunities, entrepreneurship, and personal advancement in today's economy.

Empowering Liberia's Next Generation

Kutoa Afrika Executive Director Emmanuel D. Kpoto used the occasion to reflect on the Foundation's mission and origins, which stemmed from a sexual abuse scandal at a school in West Point.

"The abuse was hidden for years until the death of a perpetrator and the failing health of several victims brought the truth to light," Kpoto said. "We transformed that pain into a purpose -- to build safe and empowering spaces for learning."

He said the Foundation's goal is to foster an environment built on honesty, courage, and independent thinking, ensuring that girls are protected and prepared for a future driven by technology.

Voices for Change and Inclusion

Christian G. Barchue, executive director of Girl Tech Club, also spoke at the event, calling for societal change in how girls' education is valued in Liberia.

"Some parents still think boys should learn while girls stay behind," she said. "But to the mothers here today -- thank you for standing with your daughters and defying that norm."

Representing parents, Atty. Dorbah Stephen Williams praised the initiative but urged the Foundation to also consider including vulnerable boys, many of whom are exposed to drug abuse and street life.

"This is a commendable model," he said. "But boys are suffering too. Expanding the program could change even more lives."

Celebrating Achievement

All 15 graduates received certificates for completing the training. Four students earned laptop computers and special awards for exceptional academic performance throughout the program.