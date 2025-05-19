Liberia: LISCR Bolsters Intra-Governmental Tournament With Essential Sports Gear

19 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

The Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has demonstrated its continued commitment to Liberian sports by donating crucial materials to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) for the next ongoing Intra-Governmental Tournament.

The handover ceremony, which took place at LISCR's Headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, marks another chapter in the decade-long partnership between the two entities.

The consignment of sporting goods, presented by LISCR Chief Executive Officer Avi Abraham Zaidenberg, includes 450 medals - a breakdown of gold, silver, and bronze for top finishers - alongside four prominent trophies to recognize team victories and twenty individual awards for outstanding athletes.

In his address during the presentation on Friday, May 16,2025, Mr. Zaidenberg emphasized LISCR's pride in supporting the development of the Liberian community.

"We are honored to once again partner with the Ministry of Youth and Sports for this important tournament," he stated.

"LISCR's commitment extends beyond our maritime operations; we believe in investing in the social fabric of Liberia, and sports play a vital role in fostering unity and growth."

Mr. Zaidenberg further elaborated on the significance of their long-standing relationship with the MYS, highlighting LISCR's consistent sponsorship of key national sporting events, including the popular National County Sports Meet.

He underscored the company's dedication to Liberia's ongoing rebuilding efforts, recognizing the power of sports and infrastructural development as key drivers.

"Our unwavering commitment is to initiate the upliftment of the Liberian community, and we are proud to reaffirm our support to the Ministry of Youth and Sports," he concluded.

Receiving the items, Youth and Sports Minister, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, expressed profound gratitude for LISCR's consistent support."

Mr. Zaidenberg and the entire LISCR team have been invaluable partners to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for many years," Minister Bangalu acknowledged.

"Their generosity in providing these essential materials will significantly enhance the experience for all participants in the Intra-governmental Tournament."

Minister Bangalu conveyed his deep appreciation to Mr. Zaidenberg's personal commitment, stating he was "amazed but not surprised" by the continued generosity.

He lauded LISCR's contribution as "unmatched" and voiced his sincere hope for the enduring continuation of this fruitful collaboration, which benefits countless young athletes across Liberia.

The Intra-Governmental Tournament serves as an annual platform for friendly competition and the promotion of physical activity among employees of various government ministries and agencies.

LISCR's timely donation ensures that the achievements of the participants will be appropriately recognized, further encouraging sportsmanship and national unity within the public sector.

The tournament is eagerly anticipated and plays a crucial role in fostering positive relationships and a healthy lifestyle within the Liberian government workforce.

