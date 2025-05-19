Nigeria: Tinubu Declares 22nd National Sports Festival Open As Ogun Hosts Colorful Ceremony

With pomp and pageantry filling the Abeokuta air, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, declared the festival open.

In a dazzling display of culture, unity, and athletic pride, Ogun State officially flagged off the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival on Sunday inside the refurbished MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta.

The opening ceremony, themed "Gateway Games 2024," captivated a crowd of over 10,000 spectators offering a spectacle that reflected the spirit and diversity of Nigeria.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, declared the festival open, marking the start of what is poised to be one of the most expansive editions in the festival's 52-year history.

A night of colour and unity

The opening ceremony was a brilliant fusion of culture and sport, painting a picture of Ogun State's hospitality and national unity through athletics.

The event featured procession of participating states, with Team Ogun (hosts), defending champions Team Delta, Team Lagos, Team Bayelsa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) among those dazzling the crowd during the parade inside the MKO Abiola Stadium's main bowl.

From the traditional pageantry to modern choreography, the ceremony celebrated the country's rich heritage and future-facing ambitions.

The explicit dancers kicked off the festivities, while the symbolic Gateway performance served as a central highlight.

Star-studded attendees and performances

A host of dignitaries and national figures graced the occasion, including Governor Dapo Abiodun of host Ogun State and the governors of Osun, Kogi, Anambra, and Imo states.

The three Ogun State senators, Gbenga Daniel, Shuaib Salisu and Solomon Adeola, were also present. Members of the House of Representatives and elder statesmen like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-Ogun Governor Segun Osoba, and the Alake of Egbaland; Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, were also present.

The musical performances turned the stadium into a carnival. Bukola Elemide "Asa" rendered soulful renditions of the national and Ogun State anthems, while the Loud Urban Choir set the tone with the official theme song. The night climaxed with Davido's electrifying set, which featured songs from his newly released "5ive" album and classic hits that left the crowd roaring for more.

Sporting legacy rekindled

Wasiu Isiaka, Ogun State's commissioner for Sports Development, welcomed athletes and dignitaries, while Bukola Olopade, the director general of the National Sports Commission, delivered a heartfelt address; one filled with nostalgia and pride. Olopade was Ogun's sports commissioner 19 years ago when the state last hosted the festival in 2006 under the administration of then governor, Gbenga Daniel.

This year's edition marks only the second time Ogun State is hosting the National Sports Festival since its inception in 1973. The competition, originally designed to unite Nigeria's diverse regions following the civil war, has grown into the country's most prestigious multi-sport event; often dubbed "Nigeria's Olympics."

Record numbers and Sporting excellence

This year's Games promise to be the largest in recent memory, with over 15,000 athletes set to compete in 549 events across both individual and team sports. A total of 2,150 medals will be awarded: 626 gold, 626 silver and 898 bronze.

Events will be hosted across multiple venues including Abeokuta, Ikenne, Sagamu, and Ijebu-Ode, showcasing the infrastructural upgrades of the sporting facilities across the state.

A Gateway to greatness

The Gateway Games 2024 is more than a sporting event; it is a statement of vision, resilience, and national pride. With the spotlight firmly on Ogun, the festival is set to deliver not just medals, but memories, moments, and milestones that will inspire generations to come.

As the competition kicks into full gear, all eyes remain on the athletes, the stories they will script, and the unity they will foster; one game, one race, one state at a time.

